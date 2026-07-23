The Rewrite

The Rewrite

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Britannicus's avatar
Britannicus
8h

I too was wrong once. It was on the 3rd June 1974, when I thought that I had made a mistake - but I was wrong!

Reply
Share
Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
9h

There is more excitement in a hockey warmup, than in an entire soccer season.

Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Menzies · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture