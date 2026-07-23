On November 7, 1992, at precisely 3:07 p.m., I lived through the occasion of being wrong for the only time in my life. I don’t even recall what I was wrong about, but the day and time of error are celestially etched in my memory. I myself personally watched the sky go from bluebird of happiness blue to Norse thunder god gray.

No such firmamental shift occurred above the southern French city I was visiting earlier in this summer of 2026 but as I sat watching the World Cup with my son the reality of being wrong a second time – how could this happen?! – struck me like a lightning bolt. The evidence was on telly before me that I had erred in one of my most fervent convictions.

Soccer – my brain can’t overcome the snapping synapses of calling it football – is not, in fact, boring. There. I’ve said it. Despite the presence of even the Belgians, and the omnipresence of diving players who routinely hit the turf like wounded ducks dropping from a 10-metre board, it is an elegant, oh I’ll say this too, a beautiful game.

Mea culpa, mea culpa, mea maxima culpa [he strikes his breast three times]. That’s twice being wrong in my life. I can only hope there isn’t a thrice.

Except, according to a recent long-form essay by writer Aaron Renn reprinted this week in The Free Press, the exact opposite is what I should hope for or at least be happy to confess to. In “America Needs a New Kind of Public Intellectual,” Renn lays out eight characteristics of the qualities of idea generators he not only follows but seeks out based on a sense of trust.

The number one characteristic, which he acknowledges as a highly personal ranking, is repeated demonstration of engagement in the “genuine pursuit of truth.” Key indicators for that truthful pursuit, he says, are seriousness of analysis, scrupulous fairness, and use of independently verifiable data. Yet another factor undergirds all the above.

“They also aren’t afraid to change their minds or admit where they got something wrong when facts or changed circumstances warrant,” he says.

Compare that refreshing approach to telling the truth with the current lying “apology” mumble-mouthed by every public figure accused of “offending” some group or person. Beloved of communications hacks as a gimmick to counter the manufactured outrage that keeps the news cycle spinning, such performative obscenities arise jointly from the serpent in the Garden of Eden and the dunce cap re-education camps of China’s Cultural Revolution.

Next to the snake’s “ye shall be as gods” used to bait-and-switch Adam and Eve, the phrase “If I have offended XYZ, I am truly sorry” might be the most prima facie fraudulent utterance in human history. If you are truly sorry, you don’t couch it in the conditional. If you couch it in the conditional, your apology is a falsehood. “I have offended. I am sorry” is all that’s needed, indeed all that’s honest.

I’m risking overstressing the point because as Renn (or a trip to a Catholic confessional) underscores, openness to honestly admitting error is the foundation of “engagement with genuine pursuit of truth.” What arises comprises Renn’s seven remaining habits of highly trustworthy idea generators. They are:

· Constructive insight, often with an “owned framework.” · Moral seriousness without moralizing · Class-traitor courage · Not pandering or captive to audience · Generosity of spirit · Being defined by what one is for, not what and whom one is against · An even temperament that shows self-mastery

Renn goes into detail on each characteristic, and I’ll resist summarizing them partly from concern about getting things wrong, partly because it might risk a well-intentioned disservice to his carefully nuanced argument. I would recommend reading the full essay to test it for constructive insight, moral seriousness, serious engagement with the pursuit of truth etc.

There is one thing I find he does get wrong, and that is his limitation of the application to only American public intellectuals. We all know from the lessons we were taught about essay writing in grade school that we’re supposed to pick a topic and stick with it. But it seems to me Renn’s pick and stick is far too narrow. The world beyond the U.S.A. also needs to ponder the characteristics he identifies if we are to restore something approaching sanity to public conversation and conduct.

Immediately on the Canadian side of our shared border, for example, we are in desperate need of his eight characteristics being sent out in daily reminder emails to whatever is left of organized journalism. Perhaps they could even be routinely posted far and wide on social media to remind “influencers” and the influenced alike that there is a higher calling than transitory clicks, likes and followers.

Renn’s true point, after all, is that we live in a moment of tragically degraded institutions, and that a response enabled by social media has been to turn to individuals for counsel and comfort. The clear consequence of that response has been the cacophony of the unformed leading the uninformed off the intellectual cliff. What’s needed, he is essentially arguing, is proof-of-product guidelines like those he proposes to bring us out of the head-smashed-in-buffalo-jump stampede.

He is right about that, but it seems to me that should be only the means to the greater end of rebuilding our institutions on solid ground of trustworthiness. Of course, I could be wrong about that. After all, until the latest World Cup I thought soccer – sorry foot…nah, can’t do it – was boring.