Frame grab from Frances Widdowson’s video

The history of journalism - and its use for entertainment purposes - is filled with trickery.

Many people will fondly remember Rick Mercer’s Talking to Americans program in which we all shared laughs at our neighbours’ expense concerning their ignorance of us compared to our complete absorption with them. It’s a format that’s been duplicated by activist groups on all sides, often at demonstrations, to expose and mock people who are poorly educated about the matters at hand and diminish them and their views. Entertainment-wise, the more genteel Candid Camera genre goes way back.

This century, Sasha Baron Cohen’s wildly popular Borat character starred in two feature film “mockumentaries,” the most famous of which was entitled “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.” A great many innocent people from Romania to Texas were deeply embarrassed after being misled about Borat’s needs and nature.

In terms of journalism, reporters have been engaged with the “gotcha” version for many years, knocking on doors, appearing from behind lamp posts and of course who can forget all those way cool hidden camera interviews? The subjects were not necessarily great people but there was little about the format that permitted them to look anything but guilty.

That said, I’ve never seen anything quite as slick as what was revealed last week by one of Canada’s most notorious skeptics, Frances Widdowson, a classical Marxist and defrocked Mount Royal University professor.

Widdowson has become the target of those who believe, even still without proof, that there are, as was alleged five years ago by the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation, 215 children’s bodies secretly buried on the property of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. Recently, she was arrested and fined after her presence on the University of Lethbridge campus created what authorities deemed to be an “unsafe” environment for students and staff. All because she doesn’t believe what hasn’t been proven and won’t shut up about it.

Widdowson, along with others such as Lindsay Shepherd, was duped into an interview she was led to believe was open to her devoutly contrary position, perhaps even sympathetic to it. The producers of the documentary in question flew her to Vancouver and provided accommodation. Widdowson got wise to the scam and exposed it via a livestream.

Shepherd then weighed in online, making public the emails that had lured her.

As Cosmin Dzsurdzsa of Juno News reported on X, “The fake producers behind “Counting Coup” tried to trap (MP) Aaron Gunn by lying that CBC was “under pressure” to provide a “balanced view” on Sir John A. Macdonald.”

In a normal world, this might be no more than a matter for civil litigation. But in the taxpayer-funded, subsidized world of Canada in 2026, it’s bigger than that. The producer of the planned mockumentary was making the show, or series, for broadcast on APTN and CBC (entertainment departments, not news), both of which depend on federal agency funding. Additional financial support was provided by the federal Department of Heritage.

Quillette editor Jonathan Kay, who went on to post his own expose of the pranksters, responded with authority when APTN announced in a headline that “Tories question spoof-style Indigenous show mocking denialism.”

“It’s not a “spoof-style Indigenous show.” Kay posted on X. “It’s a series of govt-bankrolled hit jobs on people who’ve pointed out (correctly, as the CBC itself admitted in 2025) that not a single actual “unmarked grave” has been found in Kamloops. So please spare us the “denialism” bullshit.”

If you are a person who doesn’t believe there is proof to support the widely accepted and promoted media view that children were murdered and buried in large numbers at Indian Residential schools, there’s a good chance you’ll, like Kay, object to having your hard-earned tax dollars used to mock and intimidate you. If you believe they were, you’ll figure Widdowson et al had it coming. But, other than Toronto Postmedia outlets there was nary a soupcon of in-house chase by what The Rewrite calls legacy, or “leftover” corporate media. Canadian Press (CP) scuffled together a story going with the “Tories question CBC funding of ….” angle but not a single hidden camera interview of the perpetrators or their subjects was attempted.

The CBC, to its credit, did report on the controversy, although reporter Griffin Jaeger once again showed how resistant the Mother Corp’s culture is to anything but the established narrative when he repeated as fact that graves had been discovered in Kamloops. (Another text report refers to the 2021 claim that there “could be around 200 potential unmarked graves” which is not what was reported at the time but, hey, what’s wrong with a little journalistic revisionism?) CBCNN later posted this:

The words “potential” and “suspected” will be of interest. Anyway, to the best of my knowledge, this was at least the third time CBC has had to publicly but softly correct its staff. I doubt it will be the last.

The “leftovers” know (and they know we know) they have been bungling the Kamloops graves story for five years now. They hold to the prayer that if they ignore, revise or subordinate the subject and their history with it, most of us will ignore it, too. Then we can all move forward just as ill-informed as Mercer’s Americans and media will never, ever have to acknowledge the truth that they don’t have the courage to face: They betrayed the public then. And they continue to betray it now.

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One of the zingers thrown at media last week involved the defeat of Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith as he sought to get out of federal politics and nominated as a provincial candidate in Scarborough Southwest.

He lost narrowly to Ahsanul Hafiz, an immigrant who rallied immigrants to vote for him. Erskine-Smith, citing irregularities, has appealed the outcome.

Toronto Sun columnist and Prime Minister Jean Chretien’s former communications director, Warren Kinsella, shared the following comment and described it as “fair.”

“If this were a Conservative politician, every mainstream media outlet would already be publishing hit pieces comparing him to Trump for questioning the election results and suggesting they were rigged.”

Both Kay and National Post’s Terry Newman, who has started a media criticism column of her own, had some fun at MacLean’s expense after it promoted its piece on CBC’s Rosemary Barton with the phrase “As this country embarks on a 360 degree nation-building makeover ….”

Proving he wasn’t a newspaper editor for nothin’, Kay pointed out that a 360-degree turn generally leaves you exactly where you started while Newman threw in that “this was made doubly worse because both the author and the editor didn’t understand this.”

Little wonder MacLean’s survives on subsidies.

More disruption is coming to Canada’s news media ecosystem this week as Postmedia formalizes the withdrawal of its 130 titles from Canadian Press, decimating the latter’s revenue and subscriber base of around 600 news organizations.

All Postmedia outlets have been ordered to stop using CP copy by May 21 and to scrub all CP content from their sites by May 25. But you won’t read that anywhere except right here, which is another reason why, if you haven’t already, you should subscribe to The Rewrite, share it and/or buy me a coffee for my sins. Thank you.

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And don’t forget to check out this week’s wildly popular Full Press podcast.

(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.