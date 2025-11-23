The Rewrite

The Rewrite

Ian MacRae
15h

One thing the MSM and our Laurentian elite ignores is the government-supported healthcare solution known as Obamacare, introduced by their American Dream, President Obama. It allows healthcare consumers to choose the mix and level of insurance coverage best for them. Then the governments, federal and state, provide credits towards the insurance premiums to make them more affordable.

Imagine, a government-supported system that provides choice. Its use would also move ordinary Canadians towards parity with our existing 2nd tier of healthcare: our MPs. They have a fully government-paid insurance policy that lets them receive any healthcare treatment from anywhere, most often the US.

Talk about our politicians' dirty little secret.

Pat Robinson
11h

I’m fond of pointing out that I’m 60 and I started read my dad’s paper (Saskatoon Star phoenix) when I was 12, I think it was the drama in Iran that pulled me in.

In all that time I have never once read a news story about how health care in some part of canada was “good”.

A disaster for the 48 years I’ve been paying attention.

Any attempted change is met by screams of “American style” as you point out, which is as timeless as the climate/insane screaming emergency.

Any time a member of “Canadians for god awful substandard Medicare” speak we should ignore them.

I don’t know if Smith has the answers but at least she is trying something different, as health care in NDP BC collapses.

I support her at least trying.

Yes, I want to explore what the euros are doing instead of following the Cuban/North Korean model.

I was at the Grey Cup and was in the bottom of the end zone stands watching the Riders workout when Carney came out of the tunnel. He asked me how Harris was looking and I replied that he looked great, Riders were going to win. I didn’t boo him, wrong venue but I would have gladly sat down for 5 min to explain what he is doing wrong but I got no offer.

Riders, I was born 1 year before their first cup, been present for last 3.

I should see one more before I die at this pace!!

🙄

