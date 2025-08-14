Israel Defence Forces handout photo/Reuteres

Years ago at a news meeting for the daily paper where I worked, the managing editor pitched as the main head line story a report on global population reaching another “apocalyptic” plateau.

The ME then showed us the proposed main front page photo to accompany the story: A group of African villagers huddled around a cooking pot or some other stereotypic marker of crowded squalor.

Murmurs of approval bubbled up until I asked: “Why are we running a racist picture on the front page of our paper?”

The murmurs turned to mumbles of confusion that translated as: “What could possibly be racist about this photo?”

I pointed out that since sub-Saharan Africa is about 90 per cent Black, and we were using a group of African Blacks to illustrate overpopulation, we were visually conflating Black Africa with overpopulation, if not implicitly blaming its inhabitants for the purported pending population apocalypse.

“The problem,” I said, “is that Africa has approximately half the population density of Europe, which is approximately 90 per cent Caucasian. How is it not racist to exempt White population density while blaming lower Black population density for overpopulation?”

Another photo was quickly found since no one sitting around that news meeting table had a scintilla of conscious racist intent in their entire bodies. They were simply unwitting cognitive captives of overpopulation mythology – no surprise since most had been raised on an educational diet of Big Lie frauds such as Paul Erlich’s The Population Bomb.

The moment has stuck with me over the years as an apropos illustration of how unexamined assumptions melded with unquestioned visual imagery can, despite the best journalistic intentions, insidiously amplify the propaganda purposes of evil actors.

An immediate case in point is the way the storyline of incipient famine in Gaza has, by the use of imagery real and manufactured, prevented essential questions being asked by Canadian and global media that would provide a far more accurate – and properly actionable – picture of what is going on.

Instant caveat: Anyone who denies the suffering of the Palestinian people in the aftermath of Hamas’ unspeakable Oct. 7, 2023 massacre is either a fool or a monster. More, Israel’s decision to block food aid shipments last spring was, at its best, an amoral monumental blunder. Time will tell whether it was also wanton disregard or intentional cruelty. Either way, it horribly exacerbated the misery of Gaza while at the same time ceding the commanding heights of propaganda to the conscienceless fanatics of Hamas.

The Netanyahu administration has belatedly mounted an agitprop counter offensive, with the Prime Minister himself threatening a defamation suit against the New York Times for its deplorable publication of a photo showing a child in the throes of starvation when the truth is that the infant suffers from a genetic illness. Social media now teems with video clips and memes “debunking” images of starving Gazans as exaggerated or outright false.

So far, these “corrective” effects are flailing as the Gaza famine narrative is impelling a global response of condemnation for Israel’s image-evident role in leaving a traumatized populace without its daily bread and water. The Netanyahuites might well have considered the immortal words of Bertolt Brecht: “Food is the first thing. Morals follow on.”

Of course, taking things to the vanishing point of virtue-signaling idiocy as usual, the Canadian government has buffoonishly pledged to recognize a “Palestinian state” at the UN in September without being able to specify where, how or when the “state” to be recognized might come into physical, or even metaphysical, existence. Never mind. We’ll recognize it as indivisible while it’s still invisible.

Yet a very fine piece in the Wall Street Journal last week by the law professor and human rights scholar Netta Barak-Corren shows the depth of the damage such dundering around food aid can inflict on the innocent victims of the world’s war zones.

Surveying Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Ethiopia and Gaza, Barak-Corren makes the compelling argument that the very heart-breaking photos of aid convoys trying to reach starving populations in demolished enclaves actually divert our attention from the reality on the ground.

“These images seem to prove that the international system is, at the very least, trying to help,” writes the holder of the Haim H. Cohn Chair in Human Rights at Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

“Yet in every conflict I have studied…the same trucks double as cash machines for warlords, militias and authoritarian regimes. Aid diversion is a widespread problem in humanitarian operations. Unless the U.S. and other donors rewrite the rules so that aid can’t be separated from accountability, they will keep subsidizing the conflicts they abhor.”

In Somalia, Barak-Corren says, 30 to 50 per cent of cargo from World Food Program shipments is skimmed by three clan cartels, which then “splits the spoils” with food transporters and those who control displacement camps: “(B)arely one-eighth of food reaches intended households.”

In Syria, under the Assad regime, $60 million was pocketed in 2020 alone by manipulation of aid pricing even as that assistance was denied to opposition groups.

“Gaza represents the longest-running case of diverted aid,” she writes, noting the UN Relief and Works Agency’s provision of public services through 13,000 local staff is what freed Hamas to build its hideous tunnels and lob missiles at Israel.

“A donor freeze after evidence that UNRWA personnel joined the Oct. 7, 2023, attack lasted only months; services resumed with no vetting reforms because, donors said, ‘there is no alternative,’” Barak-Corren writes.

Except there is an alternative, and she lays out a pragmatic five-point plan for achieving it:

“• Require nondiversion benchmarks. All access fees, escorts and local taxes must be disclosed in advance; one missed benchmark triggers a 12-month funding pause.

• Integrate security. Grantees may hire donor-vetted guards or accept U.N. peacekeeper escorts; private deals with militias void the grant.

• Build in insurance for whistle-blowers. Two percent of every grant pays for external audits and the legal defense of whistle-blowers.

• Create sunset clauses. Missions longer than 10 years shut down unless donors unanimously extend them after a public review.

• Fund innovation. Create dedicated funding streams for fintech tracking, QR-coded commodities and other tools that make diversion more difficult.”

No journalist worth the name would agree with denying, much less covering up, the truth of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. But that truth requires telling the whole truth, meaning the whole origins of that crisis and whatever corruptions sustain it.

Just as the correlation of African poverty with the Malthusian myth of overpopulation had to be rooted out of the reportorial mindset, so the contribution of a flawed global aid system to sustaining the deplorable violence in Gaza and elsewhere must be confronted.

It’s a dereliction of journalistic duty to just pass around the propaganda-serving pictures.