A recurring theme in this venture is exploring why Canadian newsrooms unashamedly avoid certain topics.

Our major news producers, for instance, have refused to report on developments in an important and ongoing debate concerning people - teens and pre-teens in particular - with gender dysphoria. A recent landmark lawsuit award got zero coverage - at least that I could find - in Canada. And intense confusion followed the dreadful mass murders last week in Tumbler Ridge where the RCMP’s reference to a “gun person” triggered a full blown journalistic culture war.

CBC was careful with “Police say they believe they have identified the shooter but have not yet released more information about who they (emphasis mine) were” while Reuters, Associated Press, Global News, CTV and others fully committed to describing the transgender killer as a female. This angered people such as National Post’s Terry Newman, who called it “hateful to women,” and popular lesbian Substacker Eva Kurilova, who declared “Canada's legacy media is going to pretend a woman did it. You don't hate these people enough. You really, really don't.”

While Britain’s The Telegraph comfortably referred to the killer as male, it’s hard to shake the feeling that debating pronouns at a time of great tragedy is inappropriate. This, after all, is a time when compassion (and prayer if you are so inclined) for victims and their families ought to be a public interest priority. Nevertheless, CTV decided to focus on the hurt within the transgender community, adopting an unconvincing US-based definition of mass shooters in order to do so. The reviews (parental advisory alert) were mixed.

National Post delivered a pretty thorough report putting trans shooters in context (although it, too, used US stats) while the Globe and Mail’s online culture reporter, Samantha Edwards, went after several sites for posting “inflammatory comments that “villainize the shooter’s gender identity.” This prompted American conservative influencer Andy Ngo to fire back, posting that Edwards’ report was what “you expect from leftists …. targeting people who bring attention to trans extremism.”

And no one seemed to notice the irony that, while almost everyone went with the gender the killer identified with, those who did so unanimously went with the surname - Van Rootselaar - the teen was assigned at birth and not the one the killer identified with/used - Strang.

Whew. This nightmare is an inescapable example of media choosing fashionable terminology in the belief it is aligning with and avoiding controversy within one segment of society only to find it has alienated another. Not only is that quite the predicament, it aligns with how media have danced around other minefields such as the report in May, 2021, that there were 215 children’s graves adjacent to the Indian Residential School in Kamloops. Certainly the lack of confirmation that the anomalies reported at the time are indeed graves has raised a lot of eyebrows on social media and in alternative media. But major news organizations won’t touch it and, again, their fear of controversy just creates more contention and mistrust.

Suffice to say there is evidence to suggest most newsroom managers’ hesitation to engage adult conversations on these topics is attributable not just to their preference for serving one audience over another. It is also, perhaps primarily, their fear of certain mobs - and not necessarily just the ones outside their office windows.

I was reminded of this while listening to a podcast by The Hub’s Managing Editor, Harrison Lowman, in which he engaged with James Bennet, The Economist’s Lexington columnist. (I write regularly for The Hub and work with Lowman on its Full Press podcast.) Bennet’s career was disrupted when, at the height of the emotional rampage unleashed by the death of George Floyd, he was forced to resign as editorial page editor at the New York Times. His crime? Approving the publication of a column by US Senator Tom Cotton suggesting that, in areas where local authorities were unable to control the rioting Floyd’s death had triggered, troops should be called in. The same newsroom didn’t bat an eyelid when the Times published an op-ed by a Taliban leader. But when Cotton’s view arrived on its pages, reporters and others rebelled, their union declared that the commentary put reporters’ lives at risk and, after initially supporting Bennet’s decision, the Times publisher insisted he hit the road. In response, other major newsroom editors obviously took the hint.

In 2023, Bennet told his side of the story in The Economist. Here are a some key, pertinent excerpts:

“A journalism that starts out assuming it knows the answers, it seemed to me then, and seems even more so to me now, can be far less valuable to the reader than a journalism that starts out with a humbling awareness that it knows nothing. “In truly effective thinking”, Walter Lippmann wrote 100 years ago in “Public Opinion”, “the prime necessity is to liquidate judgments, regain an innocent eye, disentangle feelings, be curious and open-hearted.” Alarmed by the shoddy journalism of his day, Lippmann was calling for journalists to struggle against their ignorance and assumptions …”

This one reminded me of criticisms of the CBC:

“The reality is that the Times is becoming the publication through which America’s progressive elite talks to itself about an America that does not really exist.”

And this one sent a chill down my spine:

“Most journalism obviously doesn’t require anything like the bravery expected of a soldier, police officer or protester. But far more than when I set out to become a journalist, doing the work right today demands a particular kind of courage: not just the devil-may-care courage to choose a profession on the brink of the abyss; not just the bulldog courage to endlessly pick yourself up and embrace the ever-evolving technology; but also, in an era when polarization and social media viciously enforce rigid orthodoxies, the moral and intellectual courage to take the other side seriously and to report truths and ideas that your own side demonizes for fear they will harm its cause.”

That, right there, might be the answer as to why so many editors are so afraid of certain topics. They, like Bennet, have met the enemy and “they” are sitting right outside their office doors.

Sadly, members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery continue to allow themselves to be used as government tools to assist in extending the life cycles of its announcements. Here’s a recent example concerning the EV mandate and rebates. First, we get a “sources say” story like this one. Then we get the confirmation story, like this one. That gives the government two days of positive press instead of one. Back in the day, as I say too often now, reporters who allowed themselves to be this sort of “mule” for routine announcements would get called out by fellow members of their press gallery for being such blatant water carriers. Now, though, they (almost) all do it, leaving it up to retired journalists such as former Edmonton Journal columnist Gary Lamphier to post, in response to one of my Tweets, “The steno pool, you mean. Time to call the ‘Ottawa Press Gallery’ by its proper name. 😉”

I am heading off to walk beaches, drink gentle beers while watching sunsets and read books. Next week, The Rewrite will launch the first of a three-part series reviewing the Lowman/Bennet podcast. You will be engaged. It’s brilliant stuff.

Last week I wrote for The Hub and for the Globe and Mail. You can read those here and here and, if you like, buy me a coffee.

(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)