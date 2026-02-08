Grok image of Elon Musk as character from film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Early in November, 2024, Elon Musk famously posted to users on X/Twitter that “you are the media now.”

I have no idea how many hundreds of millions of views that message got but the richest man in the world and owner of X has repeated it several times since and, much to the consternation of journalists at mainstream and startup news organizations, has made clear his view that “legacy media are very effective at making people believe things that aren’t true.” They insist that Musk’s vision of a future in which “citizen journalists” dominate the discourse is fraught with peril. I have some sympathy for that take and would have more were so many “professional” journalists not so insistent upon behaving in a manner that makes it increasingly difficult to distinguish them from the amateurs. Generally, I would no sooner want to depend upon a citizen journalist for trustworthy information than I would employ a citizen accountant to do my taxes. But I do concede that “citizen” journalists and pseudo journalistic “influencers” will increasingly play a role - potentially dominant - in expanding conversations and noticing what doesn’t get noticed. I’m also very aware that Musk might be correct, but that’s a deep digression for another day.

Here are a couple examples of how non-establishment “media” enhance the information ecosystem. The federal government’s boost to the GST Rebate garnered a lot of media attention, but “citizen” journos were a lot quicker to ask “how are you going to pay for it” than were the “pros.” (The Parliamentary Budget Officer eventually put the cost at about $2.06 billion a year.)

Then there’s a recent post by J.J. McCullough, who in many ways resembles a blend between the old and the new. He is a journalist, author, wildly popular YouTuber and opinionated commentator/influencer all in one. (Andy Lee is another who excels at digging into data but I haven’t figured her out yet.)

Anyway, this is what McCullough did, which is exactly what any curious journalist should do. Following the most recent meeting - one that produced a “multi-layered agreement to meet monthly” between Prime Minister Mark Carney and provincial and territorial premiers, he wondered what difference these meetings - which draw a lot of media coverage - have so far made to the country.

This is what he found: “I just threw this together now,” he wrote. “Carney keeps having all these dumb "meetings with the premiers" in which he says the exact same thing every time. And yet somehow he still needs to keep having the same meeting EVEN MORE, followed by the exact same talking points, forever.”

This is the good.

And then there’s the bad side of self-styled journos. Shortly before the Conservative convention, someone posted a clip from the Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA) annual Prime Time convention in which its chief executive, Reynolds Mastin, assured Carney that the CMPA had his back.

This went pretty viral as “proof” that the nation’s news media were bought and paid for despite the fact that, as I and others unsuccessfully tried to point out, the CMPA is comprised of people who make Canadian movies and TV shows. They are not journalists, nor do they pretend to be. Additional conspiracy theories, unchecked, accused CPAC (which BTW is, thanks to CRTC sloth, almost broke) of conspiring to remove that moment from its archive). The CMPA is, as its website makes clear the “trade association for independent producers.”

I tried on X to correct this (and, yes, Reynolds’ kowtowing was cringeworthy) but, hey, what would I know? Influencer Jasmine Laine and Tory MP and critic Rachael Thomas went right ahead and repeated the allegation at the Conservative convention. Working journalists like Terry Glavin and Brian Lilley - neither considered to be a Liberal apologist- also tried to set people straight but the best they could do was solicit responses like “oh yah, but they still make documentaries that are based on news.”

So, let’s get one thing clear. The CMPA does not do news. Yes, as with most creative communities, most of its members have a liberal perspective, but certainly not all do. The post was misinformed and the fact an organization like Juno News went with clearly fake news headlines such as “Press gala hails Carney” and intros like “Political commentator and social media influencer Mario Zelaya joins Marc Patrone to discuss the legacy media openly defending Mark Carney” is absurd.

The next thing you need to know is that what the CMPA does, as an industry association, is what all industry associations do - it sucks up to people who have the ability to get them money. And, in an industry dependent on subsidies and regulations, that means the PM, cabinet ministers, random MPs, the Canada Media Fund and even CRTC staff and commissioners. They suck up to Carney, they sucked up to Trudeau, they tried to suck up to Harper and they’d suck up to the cleaning staff if they thought it could buy them a new BMW. They even sucked up to me the times when I went to the conference (although I understand it was probably painful for some of them).

But they are not “legacy media” nor was their conference a gathering of the press. Never minding that, His Majesty’s Official Opposition turned misinformation into disinformation and used it as a fundraiser.

That’s the ugly.

Share

Speaking of boneheaded errors, what were the editors at CTV thinking when they put together a blog by Spencer Van Dyk from the Conservative convention that focused on the Tory’s success at fundraising. The original contained a link to the Liberal Party’s donation page but not an equivalent to the Conservatives’. Not surprisingly, this startled Conservatives already deeply distrustful of media. When I checked a few days later, the link had been removed although there was no note on the story to that effect. Look, we all make mistakes but you don’t build trust by hiding them, which is becoming a bit of a habit at CTV.

The entire point of having panels is to debate matters of public interest and expose audiences to a variety of perspectives concerning them. That means that they need to consist of people who represent the nation’s diverse views. People in this country differ through the languages they speak, the faiths to which they adhere, how they earn their livings, where they live and many other factors. The nation is healthier when we exchange those views. Which means whoever is responsible for managing the CBC’s Rosemary Barton and her At Issue panel needs to either be an agent of change or a consequence of it very quickly. Individually, each of Andrew Coyne, Chantal Hebert and Althia Raj represents the Upper Canadian/Laurentian perspective, which is fine but it means they frequently agree - even when someone says something some of us might find outrageous. Collectively, that constitutes dreadful service to the public, is antithetical to the CBC’s purpose and makes for just terrible television.

The latest example can be found here in which Raj explains that lots of Conservatives plan to vote for Mark Carney (I’m pretty sure she didn’t get that from those at the convention from central B.C. who I overheard inquiring - jokingly - as to how they might join an independent Alberta). And they all just nod in agreement - as if that’s not a contentious thing to say. Not at all.

CBCNN Power & Politics host David Cochrane, who recently engaged in an angry, ugly and profane exchange on X/Twitter with one of his critics, has departed Musk’s platform “entirely.” Seems like the smart play.

Deep sigh, crazy week. Buy me a drink? And once you’ve done that please check out my latest piece for The Line here on why Canada has failed to fend off American cultural imperialism and. if you are in the mood, take in this week’s Full Press podcast.

Donate

(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)