The Rewrite

Denyse I O'Leary's avatar
Denyse I O'Leary
21h

The Convoy was such a breath of fresh air. Bureaucrats everywhere were losing their minds. Daycares closed, playgrounds taped up, old ladies who needed the sun staying indoors for six months... Suddenly, honk! honk! Yes, that's just as I was thinking too. We are governed by cocooned nutcases who can take a minor crisis (a lab leak in upcountry China) and turn it into years of panic.

But something else was revealed too. Our country is dividing between cocooned crats who can inflict their crazy on others and working people who can't afford to indulge craziness even in themselves without bearing the brunt of the harm. And the media are totally on the side of the crats.

It won't end well. The Crazy vs. the Convoy was only the first round, I fear.

1 reply
Bryan Moir
19h

Peter, this piece does something rare: it doesn’t just criticize errors, it reveals a flow.

What you’ve outlined here feels less like an isolated failure of media judgment and more like the discovery of a tributary — a channel through which legitimacy, fear, anonymity, and power now routinely move. Not a conspiracy, not a villain — a process. A system that adapts, absorbs, and carries influence downstream.

In that sense, your work reminds me of early explorers like Alexander Mackenzie or John Speke — not claiming to explain the whole river, but having the clarity to say: this water is coming from somewhere, and it matters that we trace it.

If trust is eroding, it’s not because of a single event, but because these channels remain unmapped and largely unexamined. Your column charts one of them with precision. The next step, if there is one, is simply to keep widening the lens — to follow the flow wherever it leads, even when it passes through uncomfortable terrain.

Rivers aren’t defeated.

They’re understood — or they quietly reshape everything in their path.

Thank you for mapping a stretch of it while it’s still moving.

7 more comments...

