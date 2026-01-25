Armed, masked and on horseback, police move in on the Freedom Convoy protest. Washington Post photo

Four years ago this week, the Freedom Convoy of truckers and other protesters was bearing down on Ottawa.

Many of those involved were frightened, angry people fuelled by mistrust and some bizarre misunderstandings of our Constitution. The media they distrusted had apparently been replaced by information they found more to their liking. In response, journalists too often became, as the Rouleau Inquiry detailed, vehicles for counter disinformation spread by official and unnamed government sources. In turn, the noise and the invasion of the streets surrounding Parliament Hill turned a lot of downtown Ottawa residents into frightened and angry people also susceptible to mis- and disinformation. Mistrust and suspicion grew on both sides and, it’s fair to say, persists to this day.

Security and police, in tandem with a political class so lacking in either competence or courage that the prime minister was working from an “undisclosed location,” bungled the event badly and the Emergencies Act was invoked.

One hundred and seventy people were arrested, many by masked officers, and two leaders - Tamara Lich and Chris Barber - were eventually convicted of mischief following remarkably lengthy trials. They will complete serving their house arrest sentences this spring.

It wasn’t media’s finest moment. The invocation of the Emergencies Act and the suspension of civil liberties involved has been found by both the Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal to have been unjustified and therefore illegal. And yet it was cheered on by some of the nation’s leading commentators including the CBC’s flagship At Issue panel and initially accepted (albeit grudgingly) by the editorial boards of the Toronto Star and the Globe and Mail, both of which to their credit strengthened their opposition over time. Certainly other columnists opposed use of the Act but if you want a sense of the mood back then, this piece from The Conversation captures it as well as any.

Fear is a powerful thing and Covid was a time in which it dominated. The same could be said for how US President Donald Trump’s belligerence fuelled decisions by many people - seniors in particular - in last year’s election and probably will again in this year’s, if there is one.

History has taught us that during such times, people and institutions make what they believe are good decisions that, upon review, wind up being the subject of formal and at times expensive apologies. In that regard, we are no different than our predecessors and can expect to be judged by future generations just as we, in our righteousness, have judged those no longer here to defend themselves.

The matter of the Emergencies Act may yet involve an appeal to the Supreme Court where Chief Justice Richard Wagner’s public but thinly-reported references to the protesters as anarchists and hostage takers will be the focus of many people’s attention.

Unlike other nations, Canada has not conducted a formal process reviewing how the pandemic was managed and what could be learned from it. The same appears to be the case with the flow of suspect information to the protesters and, via legacy media, to those in power. It would be useful to know how it came to be that false reports were spread concerning protesters threatening residents with rape, starting a fire in an apartment building, being equipped with firearms, taking funding from Russia, being led by white supremacists, harassing families taking their children to daycare, entering and causing damage to office buildings and more. And that’s to say nothing of the tone used by broadcasters - all of which contributed to the mindset that approved the greatest suppression of Canadians’ civil liberties since the imposition of the War Measures Act in 1970.

But while there has been some evidence of reflection (no sooner had I written this than the Globe and Mail weighed in Saturday with a powerful late-breaking editorial), there isn’t a lot of remorse. As David Cayley, formerly of the CBC, pointed out in his book, the Mother Corp “never acknowledged that the Convoy was a development of a political movement that deserved proper, unbiased coverage.”

And so, I fear, the cycle of destructive mistrust awaits the next opportunity for a growing class of people who have been so marginalized that they are at risk of being irredeemably alienated from what they view as an oppressive, hostile and untrustworthy mainstream.

While there is little evidence legacy media is interested in retreating from the path it has chosen regarding the undisciplined use of unnamed sources, David Skok, editor in chief of The Logic, has spoken out against the media manipulation this practice encourages.

“We have normalized a culture where communications officials, people paid to speak to the public, refuse to put their names on basic information,” Skok wrote in a LinkedIn post. “We see it in the rising tide of unsigned emails on routine matters, and in “authorized leaks” where officials act as anonymous sources to spin a narrative.

“This is about a media ecosystem that has stopped pushing back. When we play along, we erode our own trust.”

Amen, brother.

Meanwhile, in one of its most recent unnamed source stories, the Globe and Mail included this phrase: “It is believed to be the first time in a century that the Canadian Armed Forces have …” Excuse me? Believed by who? And since when did theology replace facts in newspaper reports?

Share

The CBC’s practice of identifying the faith affiliation of Members of Parliament supportive of Israel has been deemed inappropriate by its Ombudsman.

Including in news coverage that some MPs on one side of the issue are Jews while choosing not to describe the faith affiliations of MPs inclined to support the pro Gaza/Hamas perspective violated CBC’s Journalistic Standards and Practices, according to Maxime Bertrand.

“It does not appear to this office to be beyond the skill and ingenuity of CBC journalists to tell such a story in a different way, without linking individuals’ names to their religions,” she concluded.

Despite my warnings concerning the use of social media, journalists continue to get into trouble there. The Toronto Sun’s Bryan Passifiume was recently placed on leave following what his boss described as a “regrettable and insensitive” post (quickly deleted) on X.

Globe and Mail columnist Gary Mason, meanwhile, got himself in a right pickle when he posted regarding “Nazi shit” in the USA and “how anyone who has a choice can set foot in that country … is beyond me.”

Other users quickly posted frame grabs of Mason appearing on Rosemary Barton’s Sunday Scrum program from Palm Springs, Calif. Mason, a self-described Seattle Seahawks fan, then protested that “Someone is very upset with my criticism of the U.S., so much so they are posting year-old photos of me - before Trump began to lose his mind and declare economic war on Canada and threaten to make us his 51st state.”

The tricky part there is that Trump’s 51st state narrative began publicly in early December, 2024 and Mason’s Palm Spring’s location was identified during his TV appearance on Feb. 23, 2025. As I cautioned recently, the Internet never forgets.

This week’s bouquet goes to Steve Chase of the Globe and Mail for, following a serious ramble by Prime Minister Mark Carney, responding with a “you haven’t answered the question.” #chapeau. And, while CBC’s David Cochrane and his least favourite Twitter handle, @cbcwatcher, were trading rhetorical blows last week, I think Cochrane deserves credit for this trust-building, on-air apology.

That’s it for this week. Feel free to buy me a coffee and don’t forget to check out The Full Press podcast featuring yours truly, The Hub’s Harrison Lowman and Lean Out’s Tara Henley.

Donate

(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)