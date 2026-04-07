Illustration by Caspian News

Here is a perfect numerical expression of media bias: .000 per cent. Or 100 per cent. Pick your poison.

Both figures come from a brilliant Wall Street Journal column on April 1, in which law professor Eugene Kontorovich points out how they apply equally to the current violence being perpetrated by Iran. Checking the date, readers might suspect he’s making some kind of inside April Fool’s joke. But it’s no laughing matter.

“Iran has achieved a singular statistic in its current front against Israel,” Kontorovich writes. “After firing more than 400 missiles over nearly a month, Tehran apparently hasn’t hit a single Israeli military target. That leaves the Islamic Republic with a 100 per cent civilian casualty ratio – a benchmark of the number of civilian casualties relative to combatant ones.”

He points out that among the dead are four Palestinian women killed last month by an Iranian missile that hit a bridal salon near Hebron in the West Bank. Also included are civilian sailors killed on vessels because of the Islamic Republic’s wanton assaults on ships in the Persian Gulf. Those vessels, he notes, bore the flags of states that are members of the International Criminal Court.

Why, he asks, is Iran’s culpability for these deaths met with virtual dead silence from the ICC and the media alike? They were, after all, pack leaders of the metaphorical baying hounds frenzied by the purportedly “disproportionate” civilian versus military casualties in Gaza only months ago.

In fact, Kontorovich notes, the Gaza ratio of 30 to 40 per cent civilians versus combatants killed showed “impressive” military restraint in the urban environment where Hamas deliberately hid behind its own people. We must, of course, fully acknowledge each and every one of those civilian deaths as tragedies despite their evil use for propaganda purposes. Surely, though, the 100 to 0 imbalance produced by bloody-handed Iran deserves equal angry outcry. But no.

“Now that Iran is batting a consistent .000, commentators seem less focused on casualty ratios,” he says.

Kontorovitch’s main target in the column is the International Criminal Court. That’s to be expected from a law professor at George Mason University’s Scalia Law School. But his j’accuse implicates more than just stripe-panted panjandrums strutting about The Hague issuing fatwahs, errr, warrants for the arrest of democratic leaders such as Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu.

The imbalance he exposes probably weighs heaviest on the media collectively. It has almost from the outset of bombing by Israel and the United States characterized the campaign as illegal, illegitimate, ill-advised, ill-conceived and doomed to utter failure regardless – wait for this – of the eventual outcome. Is any further proof needed of bias, of prejudice, than proceeding from the assumption that anything achieved will never be good enough no matter how much good it does?

Canada’s own Andrew Coyne epitomized that intolerance with a March 20 column headlined “The consequence of Trump’s war on Iran is a still-metastasizing disaster.” Coyne’s text was as vituperative as it was valueless in aiding understanding of the conflict.

It read as though Coyne, whom I have long admired, had suffered an apoplectic seizure at the keyboard and just let his fingers flail, and damn the torpedoes on facts and coherence. He subsequently outdid even that chin-dribbler by flatly declaring in a subsequent column that the U.S. President is “insane.” No certification (his own or that of psychiatric experts) was provided substantiate such a claim.

Conrad Black might have had these Coyne flip examples in mind when he recently decried “those afflicted by psychotic Trump hate” who decided before the war began that it was lost and have sustained that delusion despite the facts on the ground in Iran. Or as Black framed it in his inimitable way: “Iran has no air defences and no navy other than some outboard motor-driven coastal craft that look like the militarization of the regatta of any inland North American yacht club.”

Nothing above should be taken as advocacy of cheerleading for this war or any other, and as I’ve emphasized before, I especially detest jingoist huzzahs based on the war in question being “our war.” I leave that kind of misbegotten hoopla to the dwindling band of Rudyard Kipling enthusiasts who get erotic shivers from telling themselves the sun really has not yet set on the British Empire.

Whether in politics or journalism, I’m with G.K. Chesterton’s wisdom that “my country right or wrong is a thing no patriot would say except in a desperate case. It is like saying ‘my mother drunk or sober.’”

What journalism demands, if it is to have any purpose as a source of knowledge and any merit as a source of truth, is a sober-minded assessment of war and, indeed, all other proofs of our fallen human state. There is no percentage in perpetuating its practice otherwise.

Speaking of numbers neglected by the media horde, Benoit Faucon reports in the April 2 Wall Street Journal that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard is openly seeking 12-year-olds in an effort to “beef up its defences” against a possible ground incursion by U.S. forces.

“The Revolutionary Guard…says it is conducting a campaign to recruit volunteers as young as 12 to provide support services like cooking and medical care as well as to man checkpoints,” Faucon writes in a longer story detailing how fiercely opposed any Israeli-U.S. invasion will be. “Defa Press, which is affiliated with Iran’s Defense Ministry, published a poster featuring a teenage boy and a veiled girl, both smiling.”

I’m not sure how one can tell if a “veiled” 12-year-old girl is smiling, or how genuine it is given the Iranian regime’s track record of beating to death young women who wear their legally obligatory veils a smidge improperly. Genuine or not, it might not last long anyway. Faucon cites a human rights group reporting that children have been killed while staffing checkpoints.

Andrew Coyne et al might want to revise their estimation of exactly which actor in the theatre is insane. Meanwhile, the larger media outcry against the evil use of child combatants is as vociferous as the utter silence over civilian-military casualty ratios.

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