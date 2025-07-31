Illustration generated by Grok

A recurring theme here at the Rewrite is the danger of governments asking tax-funded media outlets: “Who’s your daddy?”

But the issue can also be framed with a reverse angle camera: Where are we when hundreds of millions of dollars are shoveled out the State back door to support a ravening journalism industry that still fails to do its job properly?

It’s not just a matter of debating the prudence of subsidizing buggy whip manufacturers while Henry Ford’s pockets fill with Model T gold. The foundational claim of the media lobby is that it is entitled to public moola because it stands as bulwark of democracy through informing Canadians about things they need to know as effective citizens.

Yet – yet again – that proved to be so much bull at work last week when the news gathering industry failed virtually en masse to cover a critical Supreme Court of Canada decision which unanimously upheld two vital sections of the law constraining prostitution in this country.

The 9-0 ruling in the Klubakov case effectively slammed the door on attempts to use the Charter of Rights to overrule provisions in the Protection of Communities of Exploited Persons Act (aka Bill 36). The sections criminalize both receiving a material benefit from the so-called sex work of others and procuring individuals as so-called sex workers. But as lawyer Lia Milousis explained to me, the SCOC decision did two additional things of supreme significance.

1. It accepted the principle of the Harper-era legislation that prostitution is inherently exploitative of human dignity.

2. It deferred to Parliament’s wisdom and judgement that such inherent exploitation is a proper matter for criminal sanction.

“In upholding the provisions, the Court has made it clear that they are legitimate purposes (of the criminal law). It was fully within Parliament’s jurisdiction to decide that, based on the evidence before it, prostitution is inherently exploitative,” said Milousis, who represented one of the intervenors in the case. “It puts an end to arguments that those two provisions are unconstitutional on the basis of security of the person.”

(Full disclosure: Milousis is a lawyer with Ottawa-based Acacia Law for whom I do some contract communications work. I was not involved in any way in the case before the Court.)

Such deference is no mere legal courtesy or abstraction. It’s a vital part of the vaunted “dialogue” between Parliament and the courts, one that has been disturbingly one-sided in favour of judicial activists over the 43 years since the Charter of Rights became part of Canada’s constitution in 1982. To have it at least partially reset by a judgement in a matter fundamental to the meaning of being human signals a revival of the heartbeat of democracy as well.

That should warm the heart cockles of even purist laissez faire libertarians who might insist the State has no business defining, much less interfering in, contractual relationships between willing buyers and sellers regardless of whether those relationships engage genitalia and the exchange of bodily fluids for cold, hard cash.

Because the Court has accepted that this a democratically debatable policy issue rather than a constitutionally untouchable sacred cow, such libertarians are entirely free to choose to convince their family, friends and neighbours that prostitution should be regarded like any old form of labour.

They can spend the rest of this summer’s barbeque season and next winter’s Christmas parties arguing that it’s a matter of social disinterest if someone’s son, daughter, husband or wife gives up a career as a fire fighter, brain surgeon, lawyer or Walmart middle manager and takes up a life of giving pot-bellied men $5 blowjobs in the nation’s alleys. Fill your boots, Bobs and Bettsies.

Speaking for I myself personally, I would instead put that $5 on the nose of a bet that the vast majority Canadians do not regard the selling of one’s womb, mouth, or other orifices in such a way. I’m willing to wager they would, by and large, express their view of it much as Parliament did: that profiteering from selling sexual intercourse is so inherently odious as to deserve criminal sanction.

Or as Milousis puts it in describing the argument she and her fellow intervenors put before the Supreme Court: “We said Parliament cannot be expected to enact a policy that attempts to separate prostitution itself from prostitution-related harms because, in Parliament’s view, those are the same.”

It’s important to note that the legislation being contested before the Supreme Court was passed to adapt for a Canadian context the “Nordic model” of sex work governance. For the first time in Canadian legal history, it declared sex-for-sale a criminal act but placed culpability on purchasers and profiteers while exempting practitioners.

Under Bill 36, prostitutes can hire security, operate from places they deem safe, and take other reasonable steps to protect themselves. Those who provide such services are operating within the law – unless they are doing so for commercial purposes inherently tied to prostitution itself.

“The Court specifically calls out strip clubs and massage parlours, the kinds of places we know are often fronts for prostitution and human trafficking,” she says. “It says very clearly that such enterprises might masquerade as a strip club or massage parlour but actually exist for the purpose of facilitating purchase of sexual services and therefore institutionalize commercial sex work that commodifies individuals.”

You might think any self-respecting bulwark of democracy would move heaven and earth to inform its readers, viewers and subscribers of the highest court in the land’s legal decision bearing such ramifications. If so, from what I can glean, you would be mistaken.

My tracking of the ruling since it was released on July 24 has, fallible as that might be, revealed but one wire story by the venerable Jim Bronskill of the Canadian Press. Even the Globe and Mail, which historically has served up phenomenal Supreme Court coverage, came up bupkis from its own reporters.

No doubt newsroom managers would plead that with last week’s verdict in the Hockey Canada rape case and the astounding sentencing demands in the Tamara Lich-Chris Barber Covid Convoy case, there simply lacked the journalist resources to cover the Supreme Court decision as well.

Which I would say confirms the reverse angle view noted above. QED.

(Peter Stockland is a past Editor-in-Chief of the Montreal Gazette, an author and occasional consultant)