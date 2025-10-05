The regulation of the nation’s subsidized media won’t happen in a moment.

It will be a process - a series of nips and tucks to legislation and fund regulations that will continually tighten the bureaucratic grip on the throats of the nation’s once free press. Unless you follow the Canada Gazette or subscribe to The Rewrite, you’ll probably never hear about it. But trust that what Rudyard Griffiths, publisher of The Hub, calls “the soft, silent takeover of the nation’s press” is underway.

Some of the regulations will be generated in response to members of the public and people who, while once happy to adopt a que sera, sera attitude to media not to their liking, will raise objections to having their taxes support that which they find abominable. And some of it will be developed by bureaucratic fiat.

Conservative Identity and Culture critic Rachael Thomas recently illustrated the first path when she took that department’s minister, Steven Guilbeault, to task regarding the status of Cult Mtl, a Qualified Canadian Journalism Organization that accesses federal subsidies.

That outfit posted a column on Sept. 11 by Taylor C. Noakes entitled To Hell with Charlie Kirk. Thomas noted that as disgusted as she was by that opinion, she believed in free speech and Noakes’s right to offend her. But she also wanted to know why taxpayers should have to support it. She has a point. It is one thing to tolerate objectionable views and respond to them with arguments; quite another to be asked to, as her YouTube channel described it, pay for propaganda. Guilbeault did not say “tough - taxpayers have to pay for lots of things they don’t like.” He promised to look into the matter.

We will see this more and more - from all points of the political spectrum. Increasingly, people will wonder why they have to support media to which they find themselves opposed and within which they never see their own views reflected. At first, eyebrows will merely be raised and questions asked by those providing the funds. MPs on both sides of the House will feel pressure to “do something.” Then those receiving federal benefits will at first be asked, then required, to submit to a body similar to the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council. It, in turn, will draw up a list of expected behaviours outlining the need for a balance of opinions, what is acceptable (none of the modern phobias will be permitted) and everyone will be pushed into the mushy middle. Strings requiring compliance and promotion of “acceptable” views will eventually be attached to the funding. Almost every media will comply.

The other harbinger is a form applicants to the $100 million Google fund have been asked to fill out this year. Here it is:

You probably don’t know it, but the group in charge of the fund, the Canadian Journalism Collective, distributes the money (you can view the list of recipients here) based on race. There is an application portal for non-Indigenous applicants and one for Indigenous applicants only and some variation in eligibility requirements. It’s unclear if there is a test of any kind to weed out “pretendians.”

The proper answer to these questions from a proper publisher in a country that genuinely believes in freedom of the press is “none of your business. Go away.” I can also think of less polite but more direct response options.

Because what is the “collective” purpose in asking the questions if not to examine the composition of newsrooms, find them morally lacking in some fashion and manipulate the funds in order to “encourage” applicants to shape themselves more to the collective’s liking?

Even if the intentions are good, keep in mind those are often used to pave the road to hell, which is where those who make Faustian bargains usually wind up.

A couple of weeks ago, All Saints Ukrainian Orthodox Church was burned to the ground in Bellis, AB. Two people have been arrested and charged with its destruction and a number of other crimes. The arson is very much the sort of incident covered by new federal legislation tabled in the House of Commons designed to protect institutions of faith and is part of a pattern that has plagued the country for three years.

The desecration and the accompanying crime spree were reported by Global News, CTV, Western Standard, the Edmonton Journal - you name it. Everyone except the CBC. This made no sense to me. How could the CBC, given its mandate, miss a story such as this and then continue to leave people in the dark about it. It had, for instance, covered a similar fire and cemetery vandalism in Colville, NWT which is located 80 km north of the Arctic Circle and is a lot tougher to get to (access by air and ice road only) than Bellis, which is 145 km northeast of Edmonton.

But rather than go off half cocked, I asked Stephanie Coombs, CBC Director of Journalism and Programming in Edmonton, for an explanation. She wrote back:

“Thank you for reaching out.

“Every day we have to make choices about the stories we cover - there are always far more than we have capacity to do.

“When the RCMP released information last week about the church fire, many media organizations chose to cover it just by writing up information in the press release and not doing any further reporting. That is never our approach; we always want to ensure we can cover something substantively, and in this case, that meant us getting community reaction and other voices about the impact of the church arson.

“Unfortunately, we had some unexpected staffing changes and developing news that meant we couldn’t do that work last week. The story remains on our radar and we are hopeful we’ll be able to cover it in the near future.

“I see that the Journal and Lakeland Today did broader coverage, and that’s great to see. We don’t always all have to do the same stories at the same time, and I’m certain there will be more on this one for us to cover.

“Thanks again for your interest.”

Does that work for you? Here’s the poll - subscribers only - but feel free to add more thoughts in the Comments, which are open this week to everyone.

I will have more next week on how the few publishers who still refuse federal subsidies are responding to the latest developments, but in the meantime yet another fund has been created.

The Inspirit Foundation, which says Press Forward is the body that represents independent publishers in Canada (a surprise to some I checked with. As one put it “I have literally heard of zero of these people, and I’ve been in the belly of the beast long enough to have basically met everyone at this point”) is offering grants from $50,000 to $200,000 to “strengthen civic life and democracy in Canada.”

The grants are restricted, however, to organizations that “are led by members of communities that are underserved in Canadian media.”

And no, for my conservative friends, I don’t think they mean you. But give it a try and let me know.

(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)

