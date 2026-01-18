Illustration by Grok of PM Mark Carney

There is broad agreement that the primary obligation of journalism is to the truth.

But that’s not as simple as it sounds. As Robert C Maynard, founder of the Maynard Institute for Journalism Education, put it:

“The first thing about journalism is about accuracy and fairness, but that’s not enough. It has to be about context, it has to be about depth, it has to be about understanding.”

Which brings us to an organization called Coastal First Nations. It is a non-profit society and, according to its website “an alliance of First Nations on the North Pacific Coast that includes the Gitga’at, Gitxaała, Haida, Heiltsuk, Kitasoo Xai’xais, Metlakatla, Nuxalk and Wuikinuxv First Nations.”

So, eight out of British Columbia’s more than 200 First Nations are members. According to Grok, 70-plus of those have Pacific Ocean “access or orientation” and about 45 are on Vancouver Island. This isn’t very hard to find out, but you wouldn’t know that by reading, watching or listening to news reports concerning last week’s meeting involving Prime Minister Mark Carney and Coastal First Nations (CFN).

Indeed, you won’t find any of that context in reports published or broadcast by major Canadian news organizations - something that’s really gotten under the skin of Toronto Sun columnist Brian Lilley. He has been demanding on a variety of platforms that his industry colleagues clarify that when the prime minister met with Coastal First Nations he did not meet with all B.C. coastal first nations but with a non-profit society governed by representatives of the eight bands most firmly opposed to pipelines and oil tankers. It might also be worth letting the public know what the other 192-plus first nations in B.C. think about pipelines but, near as I can tell, no one has asked them.

According to Lilley, CFN is also funded by U.S. activist interests opposed to the expansion of Canada’s fossil fuel industry. And he would like his colleagues in the legacy news business to include that context and depth in their reports - something that is even more important when Carney posts statements such as “Coastal First Nations have stewarded the waters of the B.C. North Coast from time immemorial.”

Given that the B.C. Societies Registry has only been around since 1920 and the CFN alliance was formed in 2003, I’m pretty sure that statement, unchallenged by reporters - whose first obligation, remember, is to truth - seriously misinformed the public.

As it stands, only the eight First Nations listed by CFN appear to have been granted veto power by Carney over development. They are certainly entitled to their view, but if Lilley is correct and some funders (an AI search indicates provincial and federal governments may also be contributing) are US-based, it is important that Canadians be fully and accurately informed on the nature of their “time immemorial” organization and how all that fits within a very complex B.C. Indigenous nations environment. Certainly CFN’s 2023-24 annual report indicates it enjoys a very healthy financial position.

One would hope that journalists would take Deep Throat’s advice and “follow the money.” But, as Lilley has discovered to his chagrin, most of his industry colleagues (Postmedia’s Tristin Hopper did answer the call) simply refuse to do that. If they believe Lilley is wrong, then it would be useful to those of us trying to make sense of all this if they debunked his point instead of just ignoring it.

Canadians deserve journalism that tells the truth with context, depth and understanding. When it resists doing so, as it is doing in this case to the detriment of a well-informed citizenry, it causes the public to trust it just a little bit less every day. OK, a lot less.

There isn’t a doubt in my mind that, one day, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) will regulate podcasts.

Yes, even though it is currently prevented from actively doing so by policy directions and revenue thresholds, those will fade with time. Regulatory creep will creep and demands for oversight (which these days come almost exclusively from the Left) will be irresistible - at least so long as the Online Streaming Act (Bill C-11) stays intact.

It will be almost impossible to enforce directly, so the CRTC will make those who make the podcasts available (YouTube, etc) responsible for the policing and they’ll be pretty good at it. But if you want a clue as to just how crazy life for 21st Century media will become, here’s an example of how the CRTC micro-manages.

Last week, it decided to allow, but only on a one-year experimental basis, commercial radio stations to broadcast “spoken word” which is bureaucratese for News-talk, on FM frequencies. Nothing quite illustrates the pickle legacy media is in like watching an increasingly ponderous broadcasting regulator lumber through its big, fat rulebook and try to keep pace with technological change. The entire media world may have altered, but the CRTC still thinks talk can only be on AM for commercial stations but robustly-funded public outfits such as the CBC can do both AM and FM.

Given the poor reception AM stations receive around tall buildings and the fact some modern radios don’t even offer AM access, this is a considerable handicap. As Alex Pierson, host of her own show on Toronto’s AM640, put it:

The CBC “are the only ones guaranteed money and able to make money on FM. No one can compete … Maybe the CRTC should go find the Dodo bird.”

To be clear, CBC Radio doesn’t sell commercials but it does advertise its TV and other revenue-generating divisions while its programs are commercialized online. Plus, the Mother Corp recently got another $150 million to help it put its competitors to the sword and just announced the hiring of 33 more journalists in 11 new bureaus.

Speaking of the CBC, despite its editor in chief’s recent insistence that his is the least biased news operation he’s ever worked in, yet another study has pointed to bias.

This one was done by B’nai Brith Canada which, yes, has its own bias, but this is what its numbers show:

This is the second B’nai Brith study to damn the CBC. The last time, CBC refused to meet to discuss, which isn’t a great indicator of open-mindedness. You can read the study and reach your own conclusions here.

Very quickly, while all major Vancouver media were all over the trans community’s outrage that Stanley Park would be hosting the Harry Potter Forbidden Forest experience because feminist author J.K. Rowling might profit from the same, only the Daily Hive reported when the show, due to its unprecedented popularity with the public, was extended into February.

A huge scandal in Israel where it was revealed Alon Pinkas, a long time columnist with that country’s popular and left-leaning newspaper, Haaretz, was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars by a lobbyist with ties to Qatar. The payments were reportedly made from January 2024 to March 2025 while Pinkas was writing pro-Qatar commentary. Pinkas, Israel’s former consul general in New York and occasional foreign affairs analyst for Fox News, no longer works for Haaretz.

This week’s bouquet goes to Blacklock’s Reporter. It’s dogged pursuit of records related to the Kamloops Indian Residential School and unsubstantiated claims of unmarked graves has led to, as Blacklock’s reported, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty’s department being “cited for breaching an Act of Parliament in concealing records on the purported graves of 215 children at an Indian Residential School.”

The department was ordered by Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard to begin releasing files within 36 days.

(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)