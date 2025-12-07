The Rewrite

The Rewrite

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
G M's avatar
G M
3d

Keep up providing us with this interesting information.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Peter Menzies and others
Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
3d

Great article.

What a thoroughly enjoyable read.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter Menzies · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture