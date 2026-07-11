The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Martin Dixon's avatar
Martin Dixon
2hEdited

Going to have to disagree. Saying Justin has the intellectual depth of a wombat is deeply unfair…to the wombat. At least the wombat knows when it’s digging itself into a hole.

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2 replies by Peter Menzies and others
Jerry Grant's avatar
Jerry Grant
1h

The Canadians who admired Trudeau enough to vote for him three times now agree that he was a disaster, but have transferred that same admiration to his Potemkin replacement.

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