Frame grab from Katy Perry TikTok video

The Prime Minister’s office should be treated with respect.

I get that. We should do that and so should those privileged to have held the office even when it’s in their past.

Which is why - and pardon the rant - it’s unlikely I will ever forgive the Parliamentary Press Gallery (notable exceptions apply) for watching in awe and admiration as Justin Trudeau swanned and bluffed his way through almost a decade in that office and left a broken and humiliated country in his wake.

In my view that fellow has all the intellectual depth of a wombat. He put that vacancy and disrespect for the office he once held on full display last week, making headlines around the globe by bopping around like an adolescent in a music video being recorded by his girlfriend, American popstar Katy Perry, who is 41. Trudeau, who still hasn’t managed to settle on a divorce with his estranged wife, Sophie Gregoire, is 54 years old for heaven’s sake. He should have been roundly condemned for continuing - apparently with the permission of many within Canada’s starstruck commentariat - to make an international laughing stock of a once great nation.

As Gad Saad put it: “He was always the substitute drama teacher who accepted an acting role as prime minister. It is a forever stain on Canada that such an individual held power for 10 years.”

But enough about that: Postmedia is bleeding cash faster than it’s primary lobbyist, Newsmedia Canada’s Paul Deegan, can zip through an Ottawa cocktail reception collaring MPs. The nation’s largest newspaper company announced a $35.4 million loss (compared to net income of $7.9 million in the same period the prior year) for its most recent quarter - a number that puts it on track to be losing better than $2 million a week. Unless Prime Minister Mark Carney plans on again upping media subsidies (unlike his predecessor, he is a grownup) Postmedia’s 130 or so titles will continue to stumble across the media landscape like so many Zombies incapable of understanding they’ve long been dead. It’s not a question of if; it’s simply a matter of when and there isn’t a lot of runway left.

This will be great news for Liberals and sad news for Conservatives. I would caution both not to overreact. Something will rise from the ashes.

Speaking of failure, Rogers set a new standard for Toronto-centric ignorance last week when it put a corporate bullet to the brain of six of its news- and sports talk radio stations across the country, including in what it apparently considers to be smaller markets like Vancouver and Calgary, the nation’s third and fourth largest cities.

The death of over the air radio (at least without subsidies) in urban Canada is as inevitable as the failure of Postmedia in its current form. I get that. But Rogers - at least unless it aspires to a reputation as a corporate pirate - couldn’t have been more callous in the way it managed this latest downsizing (its shares are about two-thirds of the value they were five years ago).

Bad enough it killed Sportsnet 960 The Fan in Calgary during Stampede week, but The Fan was also the radio broadcaster for Calgary Flames NHL games. The nation’s most fabulous hockey franchise - at least in the minds of the righteous - confessed it was “blindsided” by the announcement. On its own, that would have been bad enough but what makes the move more remarkable is that Rogers’ Sportsnet owns the rights to televise Flames games. Not exactly the way one expects a business partner to be treated, particularly as Sportsnet clearly offers on-the-cheap production of games for all the Canadian NHL teams it has broadcast rights to. Except of course for the one it owns through MLSE, the Toronto Maple Leafs. That team gets production value far in excess of the community cable standards deployed for teams in places like Calgary. Just prior to this bad behaviour - some staff learned of it by hearing the on air goodbye message as they were driving to work - Rogers coughed up $4.35 billion to buy the MLSE shares it didn’t already own. This locked in its ownership of the Leafs, Raptors, Argos and Toronto FC. Soon, we will talk about how Rogers, which apparently considers soccer a fringe sport despite the almost 12 million views TSN just racked up for each of Canada’s World Cup games, has been fighting for years to suppress domestic leagues and broadcasters in order to protect its vertically integrated Toronto sports monopoly.

Rogers meanwhile continues to operate four radio stations in Toronto, including one news talk and one sports talk. But, hey, Toronto.

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The Toronto Star’s public editor, Donovan Vincent, has just inquired into the use of unnamed sources and, while acknowledging the practice is at times necessary, which it is, worries that its overuse is diminishing public trust in media, which of course it does.

What was most head-shaking in Vincent’s thoughtful review was the response from reporters who appear convinced that, because they think basing political stories on information from agenda-driven people who refuse to attach their names to their opinions is OK, it’s therefore OK and readers will be fine with it. To wit, Tonda MacCharles of the Ottawa bureau told Vincent:

“I don’t worry that use of confidential sources weakens reader trust because I am confident we have those guardrails … And I think our readers come to us because they believe we have standards that we adhere to.”

The Toronto Star, at last report, was losing better than $1 million a week.

I have gossip.

The Globe and Mail was not invited to this year’s July 4 US Embassy party - one of several can’t miss events for Parliament Hill scribblers and bingo callers. This came following a call in a column by veteran Globe columnist Lawrence Martin for the US ambassador, Pete Hoekstra, and the event to be boycotted.

“They should give it the big snub, leave the place deserted, leave him alone with his cake,” Martin wrote.

Meanwhile, there was considerable furor on X/Twitter concerning the presence at the party of Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich of Medicine Hat who unlike Andrew Coyne did get an invitation (and got permission to attend from her parole officer to attend). In contrast, Stu Benson of the Hill Times didn’t get invited but was there, assumedly as someone’s Plus One.

It’s the little things, isn’t it? Not only did the Globe fail to get invited to a party, it got called out for its oh so Toronto decision to use a photo of a gas flare to illustrate a story about plans to power the $13 billion data/AI centre Meta plans to build north of Edmonton

Subject area expert Heather Exner-Pirot of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute responded on X with:

“What fresh absurdity is this stock image - you don’t flare natural gas when natural gas is your feedstock for power generation.”

The photo has since been removed.

Speaking of the energy industry, you can read my thoughts on the pipeline proposal here and if podcasts are your thing, I was involved in two of them last week. Here’s one:

and here’s another:

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(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)