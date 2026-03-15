The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
3h

Yes, America is at war.

Yes, Israel is at war.

It is a war that Iran started. Iran declared war on Western Civilization many years ago.

I don’t think Donald Trump is fit to lead such a splendid people. But I fear his enemies far more than his actions.

If thee is criticism to be tossed at the Western World, it is that we waited too long to respond.

I pray that within my lifetime, the people of Iran & Cuba will be free.

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Eastern Rebellion's avatar
Eastern Rebellion
1h

I am willing to wait and see what happens, but at the moment, I'm not convinced that there was much thought as to the long term in the American plan. In order to remove the regime in Iran, it will probably involve the use of ground forces, which will inevitably lead to casualties. The Iranian regime has a hardcore group of fanatical supporters, and some degree of popularity amongst some Iranians. There is no stomach in America for another fiasco like Iraq. Once American boys and girls start coming home in body bags, Trump will be in trouble. And there is no way Canada or any other member of NATO will dispatch troops. Additionally, whether you liked the dictatorships in the Middle East or not, the last major incursion into the region was catastrophic. Places like Libya are worse now than they were before. The civil wars caused millions of refugees to flood into Europe, which has seriously destabilized many countries there. IMHO, it was no surprise that Russia used these distractions as a screen when they decided to invade Ukraine. I am no fan of the mullahs and their odious government, but I'm not sure that in the long run diplomacy might not have worked. After all, we waited out the Soviet Union.

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