The late, great McKenzie Porter, one of my immortals of journalism, long ago exposed the underbelly of ideological peace movements, peaceniks, and politicized pacifists who spout the unhistoric lie that war never solves anything.

In the mid-1980s, Porter took aim in his Toronto Sun column at the poppycockery of anti-nuclear protestors who routinely clogged Canadian city streets with preposterous demands for unilateral disarmament of the West. He pinpointed their fantasist signs, hoots, and wool hats as jiggery-pokery camouflage for post-march shagging.

“Any constable will tell you that after one of these marches, the hedgerows are hopping with humpers,” he inimitably wrote.

Porter could boldly state the naked truth about the self-indulgence of ideological pacifism because he was of a generation raised on war – and almost killed by it. He took four bullets during the Battle of Monte Cassino as a Second World War infantry officer and was awarded the Military Cross for his exemplary service in Italy and the Middle East.

He was also a very fine journalist with an admirable record as a news editor on Fleet Street. He later gave years of stellar service to the Toronto Telegram and its love child, the Toronto Sun. In other words, he lived a Kiplingesque life that taught him his way around the battlefield of good ideas versus bad. He could discern that the caterwaul for peace at any price is a marriage between intellectual sloth and moral infantilism.

As broad media coverage of the current just and justifiable military campaign against Iran shows, we see too few of his calibre among the present journalistic crop, and worrisome signs that we might never see his like again.

No sane person, of course, would suggest that any self-respecting journalist (or journalistic outlet) should simply cheerlead a military action because “our side” has either initiated or become involved with it. We saw what happened with that during the second Gulf War. Media-perpetuated propaganda about non-existent weapons of mass destruction led to debacle and then international humiliation (obviously with enduring knock-on geopolitical effects).

That said, the overwhelming tone of coverage that I’ve observed since the start of the Israeli-U.S. strikes against Iran has been, yes, negative but, far worse, relentlessly communicative of the falsehood that failure is inevitable despite self-evident success being achieved. Perhaps most pernicious of all is the insinuation into reportage and commentary alike of blatant propaganda techniques such as ceaseless repetition of demonstrable deceit.

Among the most annoying of the deceptions is the claim in virtually every account that “regime change” has never in history been achieved by airpower alone. Well, I’m sorry none of my fellow journalists have bothered to check that claim, but history shows that on Aug. 9 1945, the Emperor of Japan obliterated his own regime by surrendering following the “air power alone” dropping of American atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki Aug. 6 and 9 respectively.

If it’s regime change we’re sussing out, only a few weeks afterward, Japan’s prime minister and supreme military commander, Hideki Tojo, was arrested, tried and later hanged for his war crimes. Change doesn’t get more certain than that.

Granted, some historians contend simultaneous Russian invasion of Manchuria was the principal factor in Japan’s surrender, but that debate doesn’t negate the instrumental force of air power alone.

The analogy is particularly apropos given a second deceptive claim constantly given media amplification, namely that President Trump and his administration have never given a clear justification for the bombing of Iran. I am certainly no fanboy for the current U.S. president either in terms of specific policies or his general public personality. Still, refusing to acknowledge that his primary objective has always been denying Iran nuclear weapons is delusional bordering on derangement.

Whatever else might be on White House minds, keeping nukes out of mullah hands is by itself a necessary and sufficient ground for the Israel-U.S. bombardment. Indeed, one of the great ironies of our moment is this: descendants of 1980s anti-Western no-nukes peaceniks are now the ones giving, at best, a shrug of neutrality to Iran’s murderous theo-fascists getting the Bomb. Did I say irony? Sorry. I meant: “Are they out of their f**king minds?”

Yet we’re told, with a third form of duplicitous reportorial hint-hint-nudge-nudges here there and everywhere, that it would have been preferable to continue utterly pointless “negotiations” with the Islamist regime rather than risk “destabilizing the region” by decimating Iran’s war-making abilities.

Destabilizing? Do they know the meaning of the word? Just in case, here are four quick ’n easy definitions: Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Gaza. Or are we now stretching the meaning of “stability” to include Iran-backed Hezbollah raining missiles down on Israel, the Iran-backed Assad regime using sarin gas to kill its own people, the Iran-backed Houthis menacing global shipping, and the Iran-trained and funded madmen of Hamas slitting Jewish throats and raping Jewish women before shooting them?

What’s operating here seems to me something far more vexing than media bias. It’s a cultural deterioration to a level of weakness that accepts the foolish politicized pacifist presumption that war, everywhere and always, is illegitimate and therefore unconscionable. Its essence was captured, intentionally or inadvertently, in a single sentence by a Globe and Mail guest columnist at the outset of the U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign.

“Whether the ends justify the means is beside the point,” Debra Thompson wrote in a piece headlined “Donald Trump isn’t the president of peace – he’s the most dangerous man on the planet.”

Thompson is an associate professor of political science at McGill and holds the Canada Research Chair in racial inequality in democratic societies. I have no doubt that in her speciality of investigating systemic discrimination, she deserves all accolades accorded her.

But her backhand dismissal of ends and means is on a par with the intellectual prowess of noted geopolitical thinker Edwin Starr in his 1969 popular anthem “War” wherein he articulated in best Socratic fashion: “War, huh, yeah/What is it good for?/Absolutely nothing/uh-huh, uh-huh…say it again y’all….”

For starters, Thompson gets the equation wrong. The issue is never simply ends and means. The question is always: Does a given end justify “any” means? Dropping bunker buster bombs on Iranian military infrastructure to stop mad mullahs wiping Israel off the map with nuclear weapons is unquestionably a proportionate means to obtain a good end. But dropping a nuclear bomb, à la Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as a means to achieve that same end would be so grossly disproportionate as to justify nuclear reprisals from China and Russia.

Ends and “any” means, then, are never “beside the point.” In civilized countries, they are the whole point of military calculation. They are the reason that, with all due respect to the cerebrations of Edwin Starr, war is not “good for absolutely nothing.”

As the great Porter recognized, it is one means, by no means the most desirable, to guarantee our freedom to protest in behalf of our delusions and, more, to afterward hop in the hedgerows and hump if so inclined.

Share