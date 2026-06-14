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It was just a handful of months ago that Canada’s creative class was crawling all over itself to make sure the Prime Minister, fresh off his oh wow Davos speech, knew byjust what a dreamboat it considered him to be.

“Every person in this room and the 180,000 people who work in this industry have your back, just as we know that you (Mark Carney) have ours,“ gushed Reynolds Mastin, head of the Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA) at the film and television industry’s Prime Time conference in late January.

Sadly for the actors, writers, producers and others involved in making Canadian TV shows and films, they have now discovered why Carney, during his stint as governor of the Bank of England, earned a reputation as “the unreliable boyfriend.”

Much as they love him and crave reciprocation, PMMC stood up the CMPA and more or less abandoned the legislation to which they’d attached (naively, in my view) their hopes and dreams for the past decade. Carney, via Heritage Minister Marc Miller, kiboshed a recent but three years in the making decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). Using the powers granted to it under the 2023 Online Streaming Act, the Commission imposed a 15 per cent levy on the domestic revenues of companies such as Netflix, Spotify and Disney+. That money was to go towards the production of official Canadian Content and to subsidize the newsrooms of licensed broadcasters.

That’s right. A music streamer such as Spotify and an entertainment platform such as Apple TV, neither of which have anything even remotely to do with the production of news, were expected to cough up to support the paycheques of journalists in newsrooms run by companies such as Bell, Rogers, Quebecor and Corus.

They were the ones who introduced the idea of using the Online Streaming Act - which was only intended to support film and TV - to subsidize their increasingly shallow and ever shrinking newsrooms. In doing so, they threw the CRTC seriously off track and introduced an absurd notion into an already problematic process (one about which I have written frequently).

But wait. In exchange for his infidelity (PMMC apparently met secretly with Netflix recently in New York), the unreliable boyfriend conjured up 600 million unbudgeted dollars to replace the money the CRTC is no longer going to get from the streamers. Who gets how much, when, and exactly where the money is coming from remains a mystery at the time of writing. In the meantime, Carney may have satisfied US President Donald Trump’s administration in the hopes of smoothing the path to a trade agreement.

Trump may be pleased but Mastin, his embarrassing advances rejected, is now brokenhearted.

“We may look back on it one day and say this was the beginning of the unravelling of the Canadian production industry,” he told the Globe and Mail.

His industry’s boyfriend, meanwhile, looking ever so unreliable, introduced yet another new bureaucracy in the Digital Safety Commission, empowered it to do as it pleases in regulating your online behaviour and flew off to Ireland.

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There has been much finger-pointing within the ranks of media following the Globe and Mail’s editorial confessing Canadian journalism’s appalling coverage five years ago concerning allegations of children’s graves adjacent to the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Postmedia types have been sniping away with cheeky posts.

“Good editorial from the Globe, though I liked it better when we wrote it four years ago,” taunted National Post Comment Editor Carson Jerema in a Tweet.

The Post, which took a year to push back on the by then well-established mass graves child-killers narrative, is certainly entitled to this poking at the Globe if it wishes. But personally I found Jonathan Kay’s shot at one of those yet to confess their sins the most effective and amusing strategy.

The Line, for which I write regularly, has taken on an activist role when it comes to Alberta’s upcoming plebiscite on whether it should hold a referendum on independence. One of its founders, Jen Gerson, will be campaigning for the federalist cause and those who wish to argue otherwise need not send query letters. As co-founder Matt Gurney posted:

“We staked our publication on rejecting bullshit, from the left or the right. We have a duty to be fair. ‘Fairness’ does not extend toward treating the separatist cause as an intellectually valid position worthy of equal weight and consideration.”

So long as they’re not living off subsidies - which they aren’t - they are free to do whatever they want. And I don’t want to make them mad. 😊

The sweet sound of “ka-ching” has been rolling through the newsrooms of the nation’s officially approved journalism organizations, thanks to Google. The CRTC-approved Canadian Journalism Collective announced recently that $98 million of the $100 million-plus fund has been successfully distributed to Qualified Canadian Journalism Organizations which, near as I can tell, includes everyone except The Line, Rebel News, Juno News and Blacklock’s Reporter.

If you want to see who got how much, here’s the link. (Spoiler alert: Postmedia got $10.3 million, Bellmedia hauled in $8.6 million and the Toronto Star got $2,728,434.16, which is just about enough to cover three weeks of losses.)

No group eats its own as enthusiastically as Conservatives. Several of them launched overwrought online attacks on the right-leaning The Hub’s Managing Editor Harrison Lowman after he bravely appeared on Jesse Brown’s Canadaland podcast to discuss the Kamloops residential school graves media debacle. Lowman, who hosts The Full Press podcast (along with Tara Henley and I) apparently failed to go far enough to satisfy the conservative mob which, having spent several years kvetching (rightly) about cancel culture, has decided to apply it to Lowman. It’s breathtakingly hideous but, on the upside, their efforts to destroy the career of a young man for failing to adhere to their orthodoxy provided a distraction from conservatives’ vigorous attempts to dampen enthusiasm for Canada’s hosting of the world’s largest and most watched sporting event, football’s World Cup. The most recent Full Press podcast, btw, hit 40,000 views on YouTube alone.

Please feel free to buy me a coffee. It helps keep the chin up.

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(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)