The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Yohanna's avatar
Yohanna
17h

Who exactly is participating in the “conservative mob”? This part of the article paints all conservatives as the enemy ( conservatives “eat their own” and are hypocrites for “engaging in cancel culture” ). I wonder how many of the readers of this substack and viewers of the Hub are conservatives? Probably quite a few. It would be great to have more clarity and specific information about who is leading a social media campaign against the Hub presenter and producer, rather than generalizations or painting a whole group of people as responsible for bad behaviour they don’t agree with. Harrison will be fine. Conservatives reading this post and discovering what you really think about them, may not be.

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Carole Saville's avatar
Carole Saville
15h

I finally had to un-subscribe from the line. I get it that Jen Gerson wants Alberta to stay in Canada. It is her home and she has her opinion. But the great thing about substack, is that if I get tired of her bias towards Smith and her name calling of separatists, I can un-subscribe - unlike much of the MSM, even if I un-subscribe, I still have to pay for something I don't agree with through my taxes.

So, now I am putting my money to better use and subscribing to Peter.

Journalism has to stand on its own. Bias is permitted, but it can't be used in a campaign. At least, that is what I believe.

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