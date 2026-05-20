The Rewrite

The Rewrite

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yohanna's avatar
Yohanna
18h

It is weird living in a country which goes out of its way to make sure that its citizens never have to suffer….by killing them. Mental Illnesses such as schizophrenia, anxiety disorder and bipolar are prevalent in my family. In each case the pain that is experienced can be excruciating and suicidal thoughts are often a part of the illness. That is why treatment is so important. Unfortunately in the province where I live there can be up to a 2 year waiting list for free mental health support. The hospital is often only willing to keep someone for a short period of time for an assessment. As a family member you really have to work hard and hustle to get a family member who is suffering the help they need. I have sympathy for the mentally ill woman who wants MAID because of her pain. However, wouldn’t it be better if she could be treated effectively for her illness so that she can go on live a good life? She doesn’t understand that putting the government in charge of who lives or dies will never end well. Canadians did not want a system like MAID, that is ever expanding to include more and more people. For example, now there is talk of expanding it to “mature minors”, which will be a nightmare for families. Canadians supported euthanasia for people, like Sue Johansson, who were close to death and who were suffering terribly. We did not support euthanasia for healthy people. It is no surprise that CBC, once again, is basing its coverage of this important issue without thinking about the big picture. The feelings of one person, in the moment, are what is important to them, rather than facts or thoughtful analysis. Sadly, this is what I have come to expect from the CBC and why I no longer watch or listen to them.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
16h

Eugenics has always been very progressive, supported by all the best types.

We know the liberals floated the idea of MAID for 12 year olds through one of their puppet NGOs, we know they will push for that again eventually.

We know that kids of progressives, especially the girls, are more likely to be depressed and suicidal so this simply becomes what Matt Taibbi calls a self-licking ice cream cone.

Create the demand, provide the service.

Churn, repeat.

Progressivism has become a fully realized mental disease.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Menzies · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture