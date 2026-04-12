The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
5h

“The Rewrite could be, in the not too distant future, the only place left in the country where a view and a vision of media independence that once proudly dominated journalism will still be permitted.”

And that is precisely why you will find me here.

Excellent Canadian journalism, Peter.

The Gladu floor crossing changed everything. My wife is a staunch Conservative; she won’t even vote next time. “Why bother.”

Extrapolate that across the Country, and Canada has just created for itself, another serious, and equally unnecessary, problem.

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Glenn Heath's avatar
Glenn Heath
6h

Great column as always Peter and hope you had a happy birthday. Looking forward to the CBC’s indepth coverage of your Heritage committee testimony.

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