The Rewrite

The Rewrite

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Martin Dixon's avatar
Martin Dixon
1d

I have no issue with calling him a liar. And this nonsense from Maher is hilarious. "is it possible he did not understand the details?" The defence is that he is stupid. That is not better.

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
1d

Mark Carney lied.

That makes him a liar.

Did no one else go to kindergarten? We used to know this stuff.

Cue 1984: “You had an option, sir.”

Mark Carney didn’t have to lie; Mark Carney’s chose to deliberately deceive Canadians. He had an option.

It was cute of Robert Fife to acquiesce to charges of media bias; too bad it happened thirty years too late.

Great piece, Peter.

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