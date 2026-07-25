Image by Grok

Why can’t they say it?

Why can’t so many media, when it comes to noting that the most powerful man in the country did not tell the truth, say that he told a lie? That is, after all, the word that is commonly used when people don’t tell the truth.

To be clear, there’s a big difference, legally, between saying “Prime Minister Mark Carney is a liar” and “Mark Carney told a lie.” The former goes to character and, to defend it, proof is required that shows a pattern and perhaps even a preponderance of behaviour. It’s one thing to say, once, that “yes dear, of course it takes eight hours to play a round of golf with the boys,” and quite another to repeat it every Saturday from April to October. So you’d be in tough if you called someone a liar just because they misrepresented the Gordie Howe Bridge surrender deal mere weeks after claiming that there is a global market for “decarbonized oil” and claiming credit for creating jobs that already exist. That wouldn’t be enough to justify the term, “liar.”

But on an item by item basis when the facts are as clear as a mountain stream, you can say “he lied” or “he told a lie” when it’s objectively true. As Mark McQueen noted, fudging it doesn’t soften it and, it could be argued, even permits it. Certainly Norman Spector, one-time Chief of Staff in Brian Mulroney’s PMO, didn’t hesitate to call a spade a spade.

But many journalists were more equivocal:

Stephen Maher, struggling with the idea that the PM could have failed to speak the truth, explained on X:

“The prime minister would be wise to account for himself with greater precision than he has shown on this file. Is it possible he did not understand the details? He is meant to be good with numbers.”

CityNews’s Glen MacGregor put it this way:

“This is a problem for Carney. His comment at the Calgary Stampede about the revenue sharing side deal on the Gordie was false. He walked away from a reporter Q about this yesterday. He will need to explain whether he misspoke or was misinformed about the agreement.”

All very polite, if not deferential, which doesn’t exactly inspire images of noble defenders of democracy taking no prisoners as they hold the powerful to account.

When challenged on X as to why he didn’t use the L word, MacGregor offered what on the face of it is a reasonable explanation.

“It’s almost always impossible to prove a statement was uttered with conscious intent to deceive. You can suspect a lie but can’t prove it. I rarely use the word in political coverage because it cannot be backed up unless the person who said it admits to lying.”

I expect that could be a fairly widely held view. Essentially, even when politicians say things that are clearly not true, most Canadian media are unlikely to call the statement a lie (even if that’s true) unless the politician who spoke it says “Yup, I lied,” which we all know is never going to happen. The end result is they can light their pants on fire and get away with it. Maybe it’s just me but I’m pretty sure that’s not how it’s supposed to work.

I can see how MacGregor’s explanation best serves journalists’ relationship with their political contacts and the institutional status quo. What I wonder, though, is whether it best serves the reader/listener/viewer - every journalist’s first loyalty - particularly when the subject in question is as powerful as the Prime Minister. In the matter of the Gordie Howe Bridge, after all, it was, and is, that his original description of the revised deal with the USA had no real resemblance to the text that was eventually released. Or, as Tom Korski put it on CFRB 1010 AM Toronto, “The prime minister gets himself into a tight spot and decides not to tell the truth.”

I took further encouragement from the reality that, regardless of the apparent discomfort some displayed while doing so, many journalists (The Line’s Jen Gerson wrote “Carney appears to have lied”) pursued this angle and one even asked him directly if he had lied. As you can see in the clip below, PMMC didn’t say he did and he didn’t say he didn’t. The most media were able to get from him was that he could maybe have done a better job explaining and it’s hard to be articulate when (chuckle, chuckle) wearing a cowboy hat. (As everyone in Ottawa apparently knows, that negatively impacts cognitive function). For what it’s worth, he probably got away with it (there is the possibility of a Commons committee inquiry but thanks to Conservative floor-crossers that’s unlikely to go anywhere.) And so, unless he begins regularly getting questions that use the L word and journalists begin aggressively fact-checking, which some are beginning to do, PMMC will probably continue the pattern. In the meantime, wouldn’t it have been fun if, at the end of this very confusing answer, someone had said, “I’ll take that as a yes.”

Share

It crossed my mind that one reason journalists might hesitate to be more direct with the Prime Minister would be that they fear, given the current state of Trumpian Trump stuff, being accused of disloyalty.

That was reinforced when I read Andrew Coyne’s column in the Globe and Mail questioning whether Conservatives are loyal Canadians.

“In virtually every other democratic country, patriotism is the province of the right,” Coyne wrote. “Only in Canada has it been the monopoly of the left.”

This prompted a firm retort from, among many others, Rebel News commander Ezra Levant:

A more thorough rebuttal was then executed by Evan Menzies (full disclosure, he is my son) on Substack.

“It is wrong, unnecessarily divisive, and misplaced,” Menzies wrote. I recommend a full read here. It’s a powerful piece.

While private sector media continues to cut and slash in the wake of the suspension of the Online Streaming Act (another of Carney’s burnt offerings to the Trump regime), the CBC announced that it is expanding. The Mother Corp, flush with cash courtesy of PMMC, will be opening bureaus in Jerusalem, Mexico City, Los Angeles, somewhere in Europe and Beijing. This is a good investment. So long as CBC is permitted to sell advertising in competition with private news organizations, however, it will likely result in even fewer jobs in that sector. Unless, of course, the government intends to offer the privates a lot of money, too. You see where this is going, right?

Recently retired long time Parliament Hill reporter Robert Fife stirred up quite a fuss when he appeared on Aaron Pete’s podcast. Kudos to Bob for expressing his discomfort with government subsidization of media and for stating out loud what everyone knows, the media is generally biased against Conservatives (see above) and always has been. He also expressed his dismay that legacy media had not picked up on the continued revelations in Blacklock’s Reporter regarding the very liberal spending habits of Farm Credit Canada CEO Justine Hendricks.

“Frankly I’m disappointed no one else has picked up that story because that woman should be fired,” Fife told Pete.

Finally, here’s this week’s Full Press podcast featuring yours truly, Tara Henley and The Hub’s Harrison Lowman.

Help The Rewrite grow by sharing and subscribing. We won’t clutter your Inbox. You can also keep our spirits up by making a small contribution.

Donate

(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)

Share