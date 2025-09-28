Last week, I went to watch a film - Orwell: 2+2=5 - as part of the Calgary International Film Festival.

RogerEbert.com calls it “something of a corrective against bad faith interpretations of Orwell’s work.” Its director, Raoul Peck, is an eclectic filmmaker best known for the documentary I Am Not Your Negro, the story of James Baldwin, which won a BAFTA and an Oscar nomination. Peck enthusiastically reminds us that Eric Arthur Blair (Orwell was his pen name) was a dedicated anti-imperialist and socialist as well as an heroic anti-authoritarian.

For the most part, he did a good if at times exhausting job of highlighting the fake news, freedom is slavery bafflegab uttered by activists and politicians on all sides. Enough, at least, to make audiences on both the Left and the Right occasionally shift uncomfortably in their seats.

But Peck’s biggest omission, one shared by many journalists, was his suspect failure to highlight the popular abuse of the term “genocide.”

I don’t ask that the nation’s publicly subsidized journalists ban people from using the word - albeit often with clearly inflammatory intent. I suggest only that they ask what the users mean by it - because it clearly doesn’t mean what I and billions of others grew up thinking it means and they are quite obviously out of sync with the official definition from the United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention. That means journalists, for whom we’re told words matter, should hold them accountable. After all, it is the taxpayer who funds them and now that the Conservative party also favours their subsidization, it is clear the battle for a press free from government oversight has been lost.

That point was driven home last week when subscribers to one of the larger holdouts, Western Standard, were informed by its publisher, Derek Fildebrandt, that it would be seeking access to the Journalism Labour Tax Credit it had long criticized.

“We simply cannot remain competitive in the long term if the business taxes we pay are syphoned off to subsidize multi-billion-dollar competitors,” Fildebrandt’s note stated. “To retain our best staff and recruit top-level talent with salaries competitive with the legacy media, we simply cannot remain at a structural 35% disadvantage.”

Fildebrandt told me several of his readers cautioned that they would be watching carefully but that, at least initially, none had unsubscribed. People apparently understand the dilemma and, yes, we’re all socialists now.

But as Orwell would say, surrender is conquest, subordination is sovranty. Eventually, I expect, all news organizations will have to take the cash - addiction, after all, is autonomy - and accept the regulations that will follow as sure as summer follows spring. As Fildebrandt pointed out, it’s all about the math. The subsidized will not, of course, report when the golden handcuffs tighten. Shareholders’ interest and all that. Which is why a free and open Internet that allows for projects like The Rewrite (and there are still some holdouts) is so important.

More on that in my next columns here and for The Hub when I wonder who in the news industry put the squeeze on the Tories to keep the subsidies coming. I will also take a sneak peek at how the stage is being set for the attachment of strings to the loot.

Our Orwellian theme continues but, this time, it’s to credit Brian Passifume of the Toronto Sun for his work digging into how our prime minister and his staff work to create fantasy settings for their announcements. Canadian Press and others were happy to play government propagandist by captioning a photo taken at Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Canada Builds launch by stating “Workers from Caivan Homes look on from a modular home under construction in Ottawa during Prime Minister Carney’s announcement for the new agency.”

Near as I can tell, most other media were happy to play along. Except Passifume who broke from the pack and pointed out the whole scene was, essentially, a movie set.

After one X user pointed out that the entire scene was fake, Passifume jumped in with “Dude I was there, that’s exactly what happened. It was a freshly-graded gravel lot with no utilities or services run. I was discussing this very topic with other reporters covering it — they didn’t even move the crane or remove the lifting apparatus, they just repurposed it to hold a gigantic Canadian flag.”

I expect some in the trade will say “hey, everyone does it” and no doubt that is true. But when people with power and those who crave it misrepresent reality, journalists are obliged to point that out. It doesn’t even have to be aggressive, just “Carney said in front of a set created for the announcement.”

Journalism isn’t actually that complicated. You just have to subscribe to its principles.

And, you have to show up. Postmedia products in Calgary and Edmonton - there are four titles - did not cover Charlie Kirk memorial events in those cities. Nuthin’. Zip. Rien. De Nada.

Turns out, some of the folks there - whether they were American ex-pats or not is unknown - broke out into the Star Spangled Banner. That, in turn, went viral and led to a mention by US President Donald Trump.

This means two things. One is that Postmedia missed a story it should have covered. The other is that it didn’t matter - the story got out without them. So why are they being subsidized?

Regular readers will know The Rewrite is not a fan of journalists using unnamed sources. I am old school enough that I subscribe to Associated Press’s view on these matters, which is that “news reports must attribute any disputable facts that were not witnessed, gathered or confirmed on our own. In other words, if the information is secondhand — somebody told us something — the information should be attributed to named sources in our stories.”

That’s because “reporting with loose attribution or anonymous sourcing can be dismissed as fake by the skeptical reader or politician.”

The Globe and Mail, clearly has another perspective and appears to have lowered their low bar lower, with this remarkably weak explanation:

“The Globe is not naming the sources, who were worried about a backlash from party executives, cabinet ministers and MPs who attended. It is unclear how many politicians attended, the sources said.”

One of the themes that becomes more obvious the longer you look at it is the extent to which legacy media can become the source of the misinformation it demands subsidies to fight. This headline “Ottawa urges Supreme Court to set limits on how provinces can override Charter” by the CBC is a great example.

Because as anyone who has passed a high school civics course or Poli Sci 100 let alone obtained a journalism degree knows, the Notwithstanding Clause cannot be used to “override” the Charter because it is part of the Charter. It is there to override judicial interpretations of the Charter. It was put there to ensure the supremacy of Parliament and, where applicable, legislatures that are in turn accountable to the voting public. In other words, democracy. People may disagree with its use, but we in the ranks of The Great Unwashed deserve to be accurately informed by the public broadcaster.

And all God’s people said …..

(Peter Menzies is a commentator and consultant on media, Macdonald-Laurier Institute Senior Fellow, a past publisher of the Calgary Herald, a former vice chair of the CRTC and a National Newspaper Award winner.)

