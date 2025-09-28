The Rewrite

Ron Albertson
1dEdited

Journalists today are swift to condemn anyone who is not them for spreading 'misinformation'. I hear it a lot. "You must read us to avoid 'misinformation." (Latest mention in Andrew Duffy's otherwise excellent piece in the Post about his life as a journalist, as a toss-away comment near the end.) Any yet, if I want to get some fresh 'misinformation' dished up hot, I look no further than the CBC, or CTV, or any number of newspapers. They don't think we see them, but we see them. Excellent, as always, Peter Menzies.

Kurt Hilgendorf
21h

Nice read.

Share the view on naming actual sources in a report. Can you imagine handing in a university paper or a set of briefing notes to your c-suite with the words in it "sources or experts say" to confirm your view.

