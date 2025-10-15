In a recent Rewrite Substack post, I raised the ugly spectre of Prime Minister Carney having to deal with an independence-minded Quebec after his recognition of Palestine as a state.

Pessimist I might occasionally be, but never so far gone as to imagine such an existential threat to the Canadian federation would face us a mere three weeks later.

Cynic I might be on a selective basis, but never so hardened as to imagine its revival in our national life would be met with virtual crickets, at least outside Quebec.

Yet as the National Post’s Chris Selley wrote like a lone voice on Thanksgiving weekend, Quebec effectively declared independence Oct. 9 by unveiling its Bill 1, an “Act Respecting the Exercise of the Fundamental Rights and Prerogatives of the Québec People and the Québec State.”

After listing the litany of imperious legislative initiatives that legally separate the residents of the province of Quebec into “us” (i.e., the francophone majority) and “them” (i.e., anglophones and new immigrants), Selley gets to the heart of the matter.

“(T)his wretched provincial constitution,” he writes exasperatedly, “is full of things Quebec simply can’t do — or so constitutional experts will tell you.”

He then acknowledges he isn’t sure the experts would even be correct about what Quebec can’t do since Quebec is already de facto doing much of what those experts say can’t de jure be done.

Top of the list is declaring itself, in what amounts to a Unilateral Declaration of Independence, a “State” rather than a province within the Canadian federation of provinces and territories. The naming of Bill 1 itself torches the Supreme Court of Canada’s 1998 ruling that Quebec, as a province, has no right to declare itself independent under either Canadian or international law.

The country’s highest court did accept that Quebec could, in the event of a majority “yes” vote in a “clear referendum on a clear question” enter into negotiations with Canada to alter the relationship they have had since Confederation. The ruling, of course, followed the 1995 referendum during which Quebecers narrowly rejected a watered-down version of independence known as “sovereignty association.”

The Coalition Avenir Québec party was founded in 2011, and elected as government in 2018, on a promise to put aside all talk of another referendum and independence for at least a decade. What is truly shocking is not so much that they fooled us once again – okay, lied – and have now set independence in motion but, as Selley noted, that no one seems to care.

Granted, Bill 1 was introduced on the eve of the Thanksgiving long weekend. In fairness, media attention was quite rightly otherwise attuned to the historic event of the Israeli hostages being released.

But the latter is all the more reason for journalists and opinion mongers (Andrew Coyne call home; all is forgiven) to inform Canadians about the “two state” dilemma we are now almost certain to face. As I and numerous others have pointed out, Canada has now formally recognized a State in the Middle East that has no boundaries, no capital, no government, no rule of law, and no parliament or assembly out of which to develop all of those things.

But as of Oct. 9, the Canadian Confederation has in its bosom a democratically elected provincial government determined to pass legislation giving itself a Constitution that it says is justified by internationally recognized historic boundaries, legislative authority, parliament, legal system and all the other prerequisites of a functioning State.

Given the fresh and shiny new Palestinian precedent, what possible grounds are there for Prime Minister Mark Carney to attempt to refuse (or even defuse) Quebec’s demand that it be recognized as one State of the two State solution to what used to be called Confederation? More sharply, what are the odds he will even try?

At one time, there was a Liberal PM who could have been counted on to answer “just watch me” to such a flagrant challenge from Quebec indépendantistes. Pierre Trudeau, alas, died a quarter century ago and had been out of power for 20 years at the time of his demise.

In fairness to the current PM, he hardly deserves singling out for feckless behaviour. Virtually the entire political class of Quebec has embarrassed itself with its mewling response to the Bill 1 proto-UDI.

Provincial Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez, a former Heritage Minister in Justin Trudeau’s federal cabinet, could only man up enough to attack the process and not the illegitimacy of the bill. One of Rodriguez’s MNAs actually chimed in that the Liberal party supports the idea of a Quebec Constitution but wants a province-wide consultation (province-wide, not national, mind you) before it is passed.

The leader of the separatist Parti Québecois, who will almost certainly be the first leader of the State of Quebec after the next election, demanded respect for his privacy on the basis he was busy talking to college students the day Bill 1 was introduced.

The only honest politico was the leader of Québec Solidaire, who dismissed the legislation as a theatrical half-measure and said a province wanting to declare itself a State should just get on with it.

As for the media, here in Quebec there have been, shall we say, “honest but polite” attempts to find out how the government thinks it can sell Statehood to the population without asking first whether it wants a Constitution or not. Call me a deeply pessimistic die-hard cynic but let me predict based on empirical observation precisely what it will do.

More than a decade ago, Quebec held a “consultation” on the province’s intention to ignore the federal Criminal Code in order to unilaterally legalize euthanasia and assisted suicide. Premier Pauline Marois was asked at the time what she would do if Prime Minister Stephen Harper tried to block Quebec’s independent declaration of legal medicalized killing.

“We will hold the consultation and then we will go to Ottawa and tell Mr. Harper that (euthanasia and assisted suicide) are part of Quebec’s values,” she said.

No one in the politico-mediocracy bothered to ask how Marois knew in advance of the consultation that those were the values Quebecers held or, alternatively, why she was holding the consultation if she already knew how she would slip the needle into Canada’s prime minister.

But, hey, why be cynical or pessimistic as history get sets to repeat itself? As the old saying goes, beauty is only skin deep and ugly is to the bone, which is why there’s no such thing as a good-looking corpse, particularly when it’s your decomposing country.

Even so, it would be good if a handful of assignment editors, not to mention a few democracy-guardian CBC commentators (“paging Rosemary Barton; Rosemary Barton to check-in, please”), decided it was worth paying journalistic attention to the whistling past the graveyard.

(Peter Stockland is a former Editor-in-Chief of the Montreal Gazette)

