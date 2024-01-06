Why subscribe?
Citizens deserve to be informed the way they want to be informed, by journalists dedicated to collecting and presenting the news objectively. Subscribe to get full access The Rewrite’s content and to support its mission.
Stay up-to-date
Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.
Join the crew
Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, and/or please support this work with a subscription.
To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.
Subscribe to The Rewrite
People
Three decades in newspapers, 1 National Newspaper Award. 10 years as a CRTC Commissioner/vice chair, six years running the Royal Sask Museum, Alberta Centennial medal, Saskatchewan Jubilee medal.
I am the Montreal correspondent for The Catholic Register. My interests are truly catholic. My drink of choice is an Old Fashioned, just in case you're buying.
Peter Stockland has been Publisher-Editor of The Catholic Register, Publisher of Convivium Magazine and Editor-in-Chief of the Montreal Gazette. He is in the MFA program at St. Thomas University, Houston TX.