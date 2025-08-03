The Rewrite

The Rewrite

July 2025

The Supreme Court stands by human dignity and our otherwise obsessed media are nowhere to be found
Industry fails en masse to display interest in ruling confirming prostitution as inherently exploitative
  
Peter Stockland
7
Why are our journalists so deathly afraid of reporting facts on gender identity science?
When the going gets tough, it seems our news organizations just run away
  
Peter Menzies
3
News media’s dependence on Liberal subsidies cited as sign of democratic decay
Plus! How legacy news organizations shrugged and left the digging on Carney's investments up to the "fringe" while columnists stayed mute
  
Peter Menzies
14
CBC and Suzuki team up to prove that neither is interested in, nor capable of change
The latest cozy interview predicts the unpredictable and confirms that, like the weather, everyone talks about the CBC but no one will ever do anything…
  
Peter Stockland
6
From rising to fallen star, Travis Dhanraj’s shocking allegations rattle CBC, delight its critics and put diversity initiatives in the…
Plus! Why have media failed to “follow the money” when it comes to the NDP’s behaviour and self-destruction?
  
Peter Menzies
13
When even the pious and faithful are misinformed by Hamas-friendly media, we have a serious problem
Sisters of Gaza solidarity using language “straight out of the Hamas communications handbook”
  
Anna Farrow
2
Be warned: Trying to shut down debate with wild social media accusations of racism will be punished by the courts, even if you are an…
Saskatchewan ruling has profound implications for the nation’s level of civic discourse: Read this and conduct yourself accordingly
  
Peter Stockland
9
CTV, Global and others celebrate Canadians’ recovery from the trauma of realizing not everyone is a Liberal
In concert, news organizations adopt a Canada Day theme “reclaiming” the flag from supporters of “right-wing” causes
  
Peter Menzies
17
“Journalism ceases to exist when it requires lying”
The omission of not just pertinent but vital facts = just making things up: Ask CNN.
  
Peter Stockland
13

June 2025

Imagine the horror had a Conservative gushed about Canada's Euro heritage, sidelining those with roots elsewhere or just right here
Plus! A new kufiya for one of the GG’s favourite journos and more trouble with Tweets
  
Peter Menzies
40
Hats off to those who told the “blunt truth” that Carney chaired a G7 meeting utterly devoid of meaning
Nothing quite illustrated the demise of the West like Trump’s touch and go landing in Kananaskis. Some commentators saw through the stagecraft
  
Peter Stockland
50
