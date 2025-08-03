The Rewrite
Insurrections, Unmarked Graves, and other media-induced fever dreams
Assumptions, inaccurate reports and other fear-inducing messages repeat themselves without remorse in the Sean Feucht saga and Lich/Barber sentencing…
Aug 3
•
Anna Farrow
95
4
July 2025
The Supreme Court stands by human dignity and our otherwise obsessed media are nowhere to be found
Industry fails en masse to display interest in ruling confirming prostitution as inherently exploitative
Jul 31
•
Peter Stockland
46
7
Why are our journalists so deathly afraid of reporting facts on gender identity science?
When the going gets tough, it seems our news organizations just run away
Jul 28
•
Peter Menzies
72
3
News media’s dependence on Liberal subsidies cited as sign of democratic decay
Plus! How legacy news organizations shrugged and left the digging on Carney's investments up to the "fringe" while columnists stayed mute
Jul 21
•
Peter Menzies
96
14
CBC and Suzuki team up to prove that neither is interested in, nor capable of change
The latest cozy interview predicts the unpredictable and confirms that, like the weather, everyone talks about the CBC but no one will ever do anything…
Jul 16
•
Peter Stockland
113
6
From rising to fallen star, Travis Dhanraj’s shocking allegations rattle CBC, delight its critics and put diversity initiatives in the…
Plus! Why have media failed to “follow the money” when it comes to the NDP’s behaviour and self-destruction?
Jul 14
•
Peter Menzies
62
13
When even the pious and faithful are misinformed by Hamas-friendly media, we have a serious problem
Sisters of Gaza solidarity using language “straight out of the Hamas communications handbook”
Jul 11
•
Anna Farrow
40
2
Be warned: Trying to shut down debate with wild social media accusations of racism will be punished by the courts, even if you are an…
Saskatchewan ruling has profound implications for the nation’s level of civic discourse: Read this and conduct yourself accordingly
Jul 9
•
Peter Stockland
61
9
CTV, Global and others celebrate Canadians’ recovery from the trauma of realizing not everyone is a Liberal
In concert, news organizations adopt a Canada Day theme “reclaiming” the flag from supporters of “right-wing” causes
Jul 7
•
Peter Menzies
81
17
“Journalism ceases to exist when it requires lying”
The omission of not just pertinent but vital facts = just making things up: Ask CNN.
Jul 2
•
Peter Stockland
58
13
June 2025
Imagine the horror had a Conservative gushed about Canada's Euro heritage, sidelining those with roots elsewhere or just right here
Plus! A new kufiya for one of the GG’s favourite journos and more trouble with Tweets
Jun 30
•
Peter Menzies
84
40
Hats off to those who told the “blunt truth” that Carney chaired a G7 meeting utterly devoid of meaning
Nothing quite illustrated the demise of the West like Trump’s touch and go landing in Kananaskis. Some commentators saw through the stagecraft
Jun 25
•
Peter Stockland
90
50
