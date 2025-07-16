The Rewrite

The Rewrite

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
Jul 16

Thanks for this

There is no climate emergency.

As Pielkie has laid out, with copious links, the best data we have is the UN IPCC WG1 (data) and the data tracking a dozen variables says that there is nothing detectable outside of natural variation except one, I think heat waves?

But if 11 don’t show a signal it’s just an assumption that the one that does (itself an assumption) is caused by us.

Of course people like Suzuki and the cbc have been lying about it for decades saying it’s already here when the data says no.

Roughly $5 trillion already wasted on nothing, preventing actual progress.

Lock them up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
G M's avatar
G M
Jul 16

The CBC pushes an ideology, their viewpoint only.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Menzies
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture